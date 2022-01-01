CJ's HighMarks
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1211 IRMSCHER BLVD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1211 IRMSCHER BLVD
Celina OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
C-Town Wings
Come in and enjoy!
Motor Inn Family Dining
Come in and enjoy!
Tap House at The Square
Self-serve tap house with 50 taps pouring beer, wine and cocktails in an upbeat and fun environment.
JT's Brew & Grill
Come in and enjoy!