Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
4421 Six Forks Rd
Location
4421 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery North Hills
CowBar North Hills
Come in and enjoy!
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Come in and enjoy!
Happy + Hale
Come in and enjoy!