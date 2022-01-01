Go
Fishbones

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2119 Walker Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)

Popular Items

Mahi Tacos$14.00
Catfish & Grits$19.00
Twisted Salad$14.00
Twisted Chicken Burrito$14.00
Fish & Chips$17.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
Wild Salmon Filet$20.00
NC All Natural Farm Raised Catfish$17.00
Spring Rolls *new recipe, now vegan$8.00
6 Jumbo Fresh Fried Wings$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2119 Walker Ave

Greensboro NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
