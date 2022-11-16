Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering 4214 Beechwood Dr #109

review star

No reviews yet

4214 Beechwood Dr #109

Greensboro, NC 27410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mikhael's Cheesesteak
Cheeseburger
Mikhael's Quesadilla

Breakfast

Breakfast Sammich

Breakfast Sammich

$6.00

Scrambled eggs, Sausage patties & American Cheese served on your choice of Bread. Served with your choice of side.

French Toast

French Toast

$7.00

Three slices of French toast with syrup and butter and a choice of meat

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese & green peppers. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side and your choice of potatoes

Beechwood Breakfast

Beechwood Breakfast

$7.00

Two eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of hash brown or cubed potatoes, and choice of bread

Mikhael's Omelet

Mikhael's Omelet

$8.00

Three large eggs with sausage, bacon, onions, green & red peppers, Cheddar & Jack cheeses, your choice of hashbrowns or cubed potatoes, and choice of toast.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Fresh smashed seasoned avocado with sliced tomato on top of two toasted sourdough breads.

Breakfast Sides

Choice of Toast

$2.00

Choice of Meat

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Cubed Potatoes

$3.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$3.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Breakfast Bundles

Breakfast Bundle (Feeds 4)

$35.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, cubed potatoes, toast with choice of Juice or Cold Brewed Coffee. Feeds 4 people

French Toast Bundle (Feeds 4)

$35.00

Bagel Bundle

$20.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$4.00

Fresh salad greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese & onions.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce with crispy croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Marinated grilled chicken on top of fresh salad greens with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions with your choice of dressing.

Cheesesteak Salad

$9.00

Grilled sliced ribeye on top of fresh salad greens with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions with your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.00

Fresh salad greens with ham, turkey, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, boiled egg & cucumbers with your choice of dressing.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Beef patty with melted cheese, seasoned lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$8.00

Turkey patty with melted cheese on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pesto mayo

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$9.00

Homemade black bean burger patty with seasoned lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion, pickles, & provolone cheese on a toasted kaiser

Sammiches

Mikhael's Cheesesteak

Mikhael's Cheesesteak

$9.00

Thin-sliced ribeye, with melted cheese sauce, grilled onions & pesto mayo on a sub roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast strips with grilled ham, provolone cheese, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes, & pesto mayo on a sub roll.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$8.00

Thick-sliced bacon, seasoned lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$8.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on toasted sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Chicken Breast tossed in hot sauce with blue cheese, tomato & Lettuce on a brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sammich

Fried Chicken Sammich

$8.00

Fried Chicken Breast on Brioche Bun. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pesto Mayo

Cajun Fried Chicken Sammich

Cajun Fried Chicken Sammich

$9.00

Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun. Topped with a Cajun Mayo & Grinder Slaw.

Ham & Cheese Panini

$8.00

Fresh sliced Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Pesto Mayo Cooked inside a sourdough panini.

Wraps & Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Thin-sliced ribeye, melted cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, & pesto mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast strips with grilled ham, provolone cheese, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes & pesto mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast strips with blue cheese

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.

Mikhael's Quesadilla

Mikhael's Quesadilla

$9.00

Green peppers, grilled onions, jack & cheddar cheese with your choice of steak or chicken. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.00

Home-made chicken salad with Onions, Celery, sour cream & sun-dried tomatoes wrapped inside a tortilla with tomatoes and lettuce.

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$2.00

Truffle Fries

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Boardwalk Fries

$3.00

Fries with Old Bay Seasoning and Malt Vinegar

Cucumber Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Basket Fries

$4.00

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Grinder Slaw

$2.00

Homemade Slaw with Peppercini, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes. Tastes like what falls off a Grinder

4 Cheese Mac-n-Chz (Wednesday ONLY)

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Feature

Cheesesteak Mac-n-Chz Bowl (Wed only)

$9.00

Large portion of Baked 4 Cheese Mac-n-Chz topped with hand-sliced Ribeye, grilled onions & peppers and topped with more cheese.

The Fatt-Matt (Wednesdays Only)

$9.00

Grilled 1/3# burger, topped with our 4-cheese baked Mac-n-chz, bacon, bbq sauce, grinder slaw and more cheddar cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun

Fried Fish Sammich

$8.00

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Churro Bites

$6.00

French Toast Sticks

$6.00

Drinks

20 oz Fountain Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea (Gallon)

$4.00

Bottled Waters

Bottled Water 20oz

$3.00

Smart Water 33oz

$4.00

Mineragua Sparkling 12.5 oz

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling 33oz

$5.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Coffees

Hot Coffee

$1.00

Caramel Cold Brew

$4.00

Mocha Cold Brew

$4.00

Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.00

Black Cold Brew

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Diet Coke bottle

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Uncle Scott's Rootbeer

$3.00

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.00

Sprite Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mikhael's Cafe is conveniently located between West Wendover Avenue and Highway 68/Eastchester Drive in Piedmont Centre

Website

Location

4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro, NC 27410

Directions

Gallery
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering image
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering image
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering image
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moose Cafe at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
orange star3.6 • 764
2914 Sandy Ridge Rd Colfax, NC 27235
View restaurantnext
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3300 Gate City Blvd Greensboro, NC 27407
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Melt Kitchen & Bar - 1941 New Garden Road
orange starNo Reviews
1941 New Garden Road Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Elm Street Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
115 S. Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. - 2204 Golden Gate Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
2204 Golden Gate Dr. Greensboro, NC 27405
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greensboro

Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,888
1218 Battleground Ave greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Delicious Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,293
3700 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27455
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Sticks and Stones
orange star4.5 • 1,152
2200 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greensboro
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston