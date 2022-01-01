Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Moose Cafe at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

764 Reviews

$$

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd

Colfax, NC 27235

Popular Items

Thanksgiving Package Feast
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Homemade Chicken & Dumplings

Thanksgiving Package Meals

Celebrate Thanksgiving With A Prepared Holiday Feast From Moose Cafe. Order Online Today And Pick-up Wednesday 11/24 (8am-5pm) or Thanksgiving Day (8am-11am)
Thanksgiving Package Feast

Thanksgiving Package Feast

$69.99

Roast Turkey, Cornbread Dressing, Mashed Potatoes, Scratch-made Gravy, Sweet Potato Souffle & Green Beans. Feeds 4 People

Roast Turkey (A La Carte)

Roast Turkey (A La Carte)

Extra Turkey for 4 - Our Roast Turkey Is Tender, Moist, And Seasoned Just Right For Your Holiday Feast.

Traditional Thanksgiving Sides

Traditional Thanksgiving Sides

Add More Favorites To Your Feast, Including Macaroni & Cheese, Sweet Potato Souffle, Cream Corn, Mash Potatoes, Cornbread Dressing, Extra Gravy, Green Beans (Quart Serving)

Whole Pecan Pie
$18.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$18.99
Whole Pumpkin Pie
$18.99

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$18.99

Southern Features

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$10.99

Juicy Boneless Chicken Breast Soaked in Buttermilk, Tossed in Our Seasoned Breading, and Fried to Perfection Then Topped with Our Country-Style White Pepper Gravy

Homemade Chicken & Dumplings

Homemade Chicken & Dumplings

$9.49

Southern Cooking at Its Finest! Tender, All White Meat Chicken Slow Simmered with Our Homemade Dumplings

Grandma's Meatloaf

Grandma's Meatloaf

$11.49

A Family Recipe We Have Served for Over 25 Years! Our Meatloaf Is Freshly Baked and Sliced Thick to Order

Hand-Breaded Jumbo Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$10.49

Tossed in Our Southern-Style Breading & Fried Golden!

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ

$9.99

Seasoned with Our House Rub & Hickory Smoked. Topped with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Virginia Baked Ham

Virginia Baked Ham

$9.99

Thickly Sliced Hardwood Smoked Ham

Seasoned Hamburger Steak

Seasoned Hamburger Steak

$10.99

All Natural & Lightly Seasoned Before Grilled to a Tender, Juicy Finish. Topped Off with Sautéed Onions & Savory Brown Gravy

Center Cut Country Ham

Center Cut Country Ham

$10.99

Dry Cured All-Naturally with Sea Salt in The High Country for A Rich, Southern Flavor! Our Ham Comes from Goodnight Brothers in Boone, NC

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.49

Seasoned & Grilled Jumbo Chicken Tenderloins

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$11.49

Tenderized, Breaded, & Fried Right Before Finished With Our Made From Scratch White Pepper Gravy

Chicken Salad Plate
$9.99

$9.99

Sandwiches

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$9.99

Juicy Prime Rib Steak Burger Topped with American Cheese & Served on a Potato Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle

Moose Burger

Moose Burger

$10.99

Our Flavorful Prime Burger Topped with Sautéed Onions, Melted American Cheese, & Homemade BBQ Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ On A Toasted Bun and Topped with Homemade BBQ Sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Boneless Chicken Breast Soaked in Buttermilk, Hand-Breaded & Fried. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle on Side

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.99

$9.99

Veggie Plate & Sides

Four Veggie Plate

Four Veggie Plate

$9.99

Select Any Four Farm Fresh Sides

Extra Side

Extra Side

$3.99

Beverages

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.29
UnSweet Tea

UnSweet Tea

$2.29
Coffee

Coffee

$2.29

Soda

$2.49
Orange Juice
$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50
Milk

Milk

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch-made Southern, Comfort Food Located in the Farmers Market

Website

Location

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd, Colfax, NC 27235

Directions

Gallery
Moose Cafe image
Moose Cafe image
Moose Cafe image
Moose Cafe image

