Confetti Play Cafe
Confetti is a community cafe serving Ceremony coffee beverages, gourmet rice crispy treats, baked goods, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, and hello fun kids meals. Order online and pick up outside at our walk-up window. Outdoor streatery seating available.
4545 42nd St NW #109
Popular Items
Location
4545 42nd St NW #109
Washington DC
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab
Roaming Rooster
Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!
MASALA ART
The art of blending spices !
Steak N Egg Diner
Welcome to Steak-N-Egg where we specialize in good home cooking served in a warm, friendly atmosphere! Breakfast served 24/7! Steak-n-eggs our specialty! If you're Hungry! We're open!