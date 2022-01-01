Go
Coppelia

Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

207 West 14th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)

Popular Items

Cubano$14.00
Quesadilla$12.00
Arroz Con Pollo$23.00
Oxtail empanada$7.00
Lomo Saltado$28.00
Sweet Plantain$5.00
Beef empanada$5.00
Nachos$14.00
Crispy Chicken$14.00
Chicken soup bowl$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

207 West 14th St

New York NY

Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
