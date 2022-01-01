Go
Toast

Cordova Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1319 Morena Blvd,

No reviews yet

Location

1319 Morena Blvd,

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FUSION EATS

No reviews yet

Welcome to FUSION EATS. By combining various forms of cooking and cuisines, we hope to revolutionize how people eat in the San Diego area. We are a Vietnamese and Chinese concept with an ode to our love for Korean and Mexican food. Our focus is to bring good vibes and even greater food to our community.
Please join us !

VERANT MASTER ACCOUNT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MORENA KITCHEN

No reviews yet

Morena kitchen is an all day cafe located at 1122 Morena Blvd. The menu is a combination of Waters Fine Foods and Urban Kitchen creations. Order online for pickup or delivery. Visit us in person for lunch!

Buta Japanese Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston