Go
Toast

Bunz Burger Joint

Come in and enjoy!

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH

No reviews yet

Popular Items

South of the Border Scramble$11.99
chorizo, scrambled eggs, caramelized onion, enchilada sauce, cheddar cheese, black beams, guacamole, chipotle mayo, with breakfast potatoes & tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$8.29
scrambled eggs, enchilada sauce, sour cream, black beans, cheddar cheese, sausage
Kid's Burger$7.29
All American Classic$7.99
ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house sauce
South Of The Border$8.99
guacamole, cherry peppers, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeno ranch
Chocolate Shake$5.49
Bacon 'n Cheddar$9.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, house sauce
Lemonade$2.20
The Cowboy$9.99
smoked bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce, cheddar, citrus slaw, lettuce, tomato
Fountain Soda$2.20
choice of pepsi, diet pepsi, sierra mist or mug root ber
See full menu

Location

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH

SAN DIEGO CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

No reviews yet

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot Restaurants : Delicious Waffles & Breakfast Classics + Authentic San Diego Mexican Cuisine—Next to The Kings Inn San Diego in Mission Valley, Hotel Circle.

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

No reviews yet

THE RED DOOR |
We believe 'sustainable food' goes far beyond the plate. It's a collaborative network, built on principles that further the ecological, and economic values shared by the commonwealth.
The Red Door is guided by the principles of this system. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for farmers, the community and society as a whole. This is our promise to our 'region', and why we can say "if it’s not from our farm, it’s from a small farm" – to your table.

Fort Oak Restaurant

No reviews yet

Offering Take Out
Wednesday-Monday 5p-9p
With Fort Oak and Trust favorites!

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

LOVE IS LOVE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston