Recognized as one of Baltimore's best restaurants, Cosima highlights the fresh Mediterranean cuisine of Sicily and captures the authentic essence of traditional Southern Italian flavors through its menu and unique cocktails.

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

3000 Falls Road • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)

Popular Items

Pizza Cape Sante$20.00
Spring onion pesto, smoked scallops, bacon and smoked mozzarella
Bronzino Grigliato E Farcita$40.00
grilled whole bronzino with salmoriglio, an arugula salad & lemon
Polpette$14.00
mama’s meatballs, marinara, ricotta
Pizza Semplice$14.00
Marinara, Basil, charred tomatoes, mozzarella
Cavoletti Di Bruxelles$14.00
crispy brussels sprouts, roasted garlic honey aioli
Fritto Misto$16.00
fried calamari and shrimp, shishito peppers, lemon saffron aioli
Pizza Salumi$18.00
Tomato sauce, calabrese sausage, capicola, andouille sausage, onion, smoked mozzarella
Casarecce Con Salsiccia$32.00
casarecce pasta, house made sausage, roasted red peppers, broccolini
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3000 Falls Road

Baltimore MD

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

