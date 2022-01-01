Go
Crawdads On The River image
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American

Crawdads On The River

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

2367 Reviews

$$

1375 Garden Hwy

Sacramento, CA 95833

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1375 Garden Hwy, Sacramento CA 95833

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Rico's Italian Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2650 Northgate Blvd Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext
Cuatro Amigos
orange star4.1 • 1071
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext
Fogo De Minas Brazilian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2606 Gateway Oaks DrSte 140/150 Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext
Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140 Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext

Crawdads On The River

orange star3.5 • 2367 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston