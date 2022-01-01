Go
Welcome to Tiger!

722 K St.

Popular Items

Crispy Bird$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
Waffle Fries$6.00
Fire Bird$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
French Fries$4.00
1/4 Pounder$8.00
CA Angus Beef
Tots$5.00
Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
Buffalo Bird$13.00
Buffalo Dip, Southern Slaw, blue cheese dressing
Double Up$11.00
More Delicious Beef (pictured "Gunslinger Style"
Harvest$10.00
Atom's House Made Vegan Patty
Location

Sacramento CA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
