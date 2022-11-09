Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Honey and The Trapcat Kitchen and Cocktails

No reviews yet

1023 Front St STE A

Sacramernto, CA 95814

Popular Items

SPICY GUAG BURGER
JUNK FOOD FRIED CHICKEN
BBQ BREAKFAST BURGER

SANDWICHES

B.L.T.A.

$13.00

SPICY VEGGIE BURGER

$11.00

JUNK FOOD FRIED CHICKEN

$10.00

CRISTO CRISTO

$10.00

HOT MESS HOT CHCKN

$10.00

BACON HOT DOG

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$3.00

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

SIDE GUAC

$4.00

+asada

$5.00

+bacon

$3.00

+ Ground Beef 1/4 Lb

$4.00

+egg

$2.00

AMERICAN OR PEPPERJACK

$2.00

SIDE CLA

$2.00

SIDE CHIPOTLE CREME

$2.00

BURGERS

BOOTH BURGER

$12.00

JIF BURGER

$14.00

SPICY GUAG BURGER

$14.00

BBQ BREAKFAST BURGER

$15.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$3.00

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

SIDE GUAC

$4.00

CARNE ASADA

$5.00

BACON

$3.00

GROUND BEEF

$4.00

EGG

$2.00

AMERICAN OR PEPPERJACK

$2.00

CALIFORNIA CLASSICS

ASADA FRIES

$11.00

CHIPOTLE BEEF FRIES

$9.00

FAJITA FRIES

$11.00

NACHO FRIES

$8.00

PALM TREE FRIES

$9.00

APPETIZERS & SIDES

VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS

$7.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.00

ASPARAGUS FRIES

$10.00

FRENCH FRY MED

$3.00

FRENCH FRY XL

$6.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$9.00

MIXED VEGGIES

$9.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Hash Brown

$3.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$3.00

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

SIDE GUAC

$4.00

CARNE ASADA

$5.00

BACON

$3.00

GROUND BEEF

$4.00

EGG

$2.00

AMERICAN CHEESE

$2.00

PEPPERJACK CHEESE

$2.00

TO-GO

Dessert OREO IC

$8.00

SPECIALS

CHIPOTLE GROUND BEEF SPECIAL

$6.00Out of stock

CHIPOTLE POTATO SPECIAL

$6.00Out of stock

BOTTLED BEER

805

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$6.00

DRAKES 1500

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

LAGUNITAS IPA

$6.00

LAGUNITAS HOPPY REFRESHER (NA)

$5.00

MODELO

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

SIERRA NEVADA

$6.00

NORTH COAST OLD RASPUTIN

$8.00

VICTORIA

$6.00

HELL OR HIGH WATERMELON

$7.00

LAGUNITAS NA BEER

$6.00

CANNED BEER

TRULY (ROTATING)

$7.00

WHITECLAW (ROTATING)

$7.00

GUINESS DRAUGHT STOUT

$7.00

BB PHANTOM BRIDE IPA

$8.00

BB PEANUT BUTTER MILK STOUT

$7.00

BB CEREMONY IPA

$8.00

SAINT ARCHER HAZY IPA

$7.00

STEM CIDER (ROTATING)

$7.00

TRACK 7 BLOOD ORANGE IPA

$7.00

PBR 16 Oz

$5.00

ALTAMONT MAC DRZ GLD

$8.00

Steve Austin Broken

$8.00

2 TOWNS EASY

$7.00

21st HELL OR HIGH

$7.00

PBR 12 Oz

$4.00

BB SWERVECITY

$8.00

BB DIA DE LOSDEFTONES

$8.00

BB WHITE PONY

$8.00

TECATE

$4.00

TRULY POP

$5.00

WINE

BAREFOOT 187

$9.00

A & C ROSE

$15.00

J. LOHR CHARDONNAY

$15.00

J. LOHR MERLOT

$15.00

DRY CREEK SAUV BLANC

$15.00

CANNONBALL CABERNET

$15.00

CHAMPAGNE GLASS

$9.00

N/A BEV

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

PIBB

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

N/A DELIGHT

$6.00

RED BULL

$6.00

RED BULL SF

$6.00

POWERADE

$5.00

HONEY LEMONADE

$6.00

Juice OJ

$4.00

Juice Cran

$4.00

Juice Pine

$4.00

COLD BREW

$6.00

COFFEE HOT

$6.00

SQUIRT BOTTLE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

BAJA BLAST FULL CAN

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Do you believe in love at first sight?

1023 Front St STE A, Sacramernto, CA 95814

