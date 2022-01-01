Go
Toast

Teriyaki Time

A Family-Owned Japanese BBQ since 2003. Best Teriyaki Place in Sacramento.

BBQ

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140 • $

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Noodle$8.45
Stir-fried Udon Noodles with Various Fresh Vegetables and Teriyaki-based Noodle Sauce. Traditional Japanese 'Yakisoba'.
- Udon Noodle (Thick Flour Noodle)
- Green Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Onion, Carrot, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Bean Sprout
- Served with a Small Side of Rice.
*Allergy concern: Oyster Sauce, Sesame Oil
Teriyaki Combo Plate (2 items Choice)$14.95
Your Choice of 2 Different Items - Half & Half - comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Salmon Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 6-8 oz)$13.45
Freshly Grilled Salmon with a hint of Salt and Pepper on it. 6-8oz of a Grilled Salmon Piece comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)$10.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Pot Stickers (6 pcs, Deep-fried)$5.95
Deep-Fried Gyoza.
Beef and Vegetables inside.
Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶$11.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili Paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)$9.45
6-7oz of Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled Chicken Meat comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V). Dark Meat(Thigh Meat).
Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶$11.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Lunch Specials with Regular Meat (Grilled, Thigh Meat)$11.45
- 11:00am-2:30pm. Weekdays(M-F).
- Daily Special Teriyaki Combo Plate. 2 Different Items come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
- MON & FRI: Chicken Teriyaki & Pot Stickers (4pcs) / TUE & THU: Chicken Teriyaki & Spicy Chicken (Deep-fried, Popcorn-style) / WED: Chicken Teriyaki & Sesame Chicken (Chicken Katchu)
Sesame Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, 9-10 oz)$11.95
Breaded and Deep-fried Chicken 'Katsu'. Sesame Sauce and Seeds comes over the Katsu Meat. Dark Meat(Thigh Meat). 9-10oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hub Eats & Drinks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jacks Urban Eats

No reviews yet

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Fire Wings Natomas

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston