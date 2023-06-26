Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saigon Alley - Natomas 4630 Natomas Boulevard

No reviews yet

4630 Natomas Boulevard

Sacramento, CA 95835

Alley Wings

Garlic Soy Wings

$13.00

Tossed with house garlic sauce, sesame seeds, & herbs

Salt And Pepper Wings

$13.00

Tossed w/ diced onions, serrano peppers, & fried garlic

Canh Chua Wings

$13.00

Tossed w/ diced onions, serrano peppers, house tamarind rub served w/ cilantro aioli

Sweet Chili Wings

$13.00

Tossed w/ sweet chili sauce, serrano peppers, chili flakes, herbs, sesame seed

Carbs

Garlic Noodles

$11.00

Garlic sauce, parmesean cheese **CONTAINS FISH SAUCE

Fried Rice

$11.00

Peas, carrots, eggs

Stir-Fry Pho

$12.00

Gravy soy, bean sprouts, scallions

Soy Sauce Noodles

$11.00

Thin egg noodles, bean sprouts, scallions

Steamed Rice

$4.00

**Vegan

Greens/ Salads

Beef Carpaccio

$12.00

Raw beef carpaccio topped with onions, peanuts, shallots, fish sauce vinaigrette **CONTAINS PEANUTS

Tofu Spring Rolls (vf)

$10.00

Vermicelli, Vietnamese herbs wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut sauce (VF) **CONTAINS PEANUTS

Summer Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp, vermicelli, Vietnamese herbs, peanut sauce **CONTAINS PEANUTS

Gai-Lan w/ oyster sauce

$11.00

Dressed in oyster sauce, fried garlic (VF)

Garlic String Beans

$11.00

House garlic sauce, chili flakes (VF)

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Green papaya chopped green beans, peanuts, shallots, fish sauce vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Green papaya chopped green beans, peanuts, shallots, fish sauce vinaigrette

Betel Beef (2pc)

$12.00

Betel wrapped beef served w/ vermicelli noodles, pickled daikon/carrots, lettuce

Beyond Papaya

$12.00

Charbroiled beyond meat mixed w/green papaya chopped green beans, peanuts, shallots, Buddha sauce (V)

Off The Grill

Banh Mi Tacos (2pc)

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, pickles, cilantro aioli, serrano peppers, sesame seeds, sriracha

Tofu Tacos (v) (2pc)

$8.00

Corn tortilla, fried tofu, onions, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrots, serrano peppers, sesame seeds, monk sauce, and sriracha (GF, V)

Shrimp Skewers (3pc)

$10.00

Dressed w/ fish sauce vinaigrette

Dynamite Mussels (4pc)

$12.00

Parmesan cheese sauce, fried shallots, sriracha, scallion oil, salt & pepper

Roasted Bone Marrow

$11.00

Served w/ Chinese doughnut, Vietnamese chimichurri

Charbroiled Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken thighs grilled w/ Vietnamese bbq sauce/ topped w/ shallots, scallion oil

Grilled Pork Chops

$12.00

Grilled pork chop topped w/ shallots, scallion oil

Dynamite Scallops (4pc)

$12.00

Parmesan cheese sauce, fried shallots, sriracha, salt & pepper, scallion oil

Lamb (2pc)

$13.00

Charbroiled lamb chops topped w/ shallots

Grilled Short Ribs (2pc)

$13.00

Parmesan cheese, fried shallots, sriracha, salt & pepper, scallion oil

Charbroiled Steak

$13.50

Parmesan cheese sauce, fried shallots, sriracha, salt & pepper, scallion oil

Off The Fryer

Shrimp Chips

$7.00

Crispy prawn crackers (GF)

Chicken Egg Rolls (2pc)

$7.00

Served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon, fish sauce vinaigrette

Taro Fries

$8.00

Hand cut taro, cilantro aioli (VF)

Canh Chua Fries

$8.00

Shoestring fries topped in canh chua rub served w/ cilantro aioli

Fried Chicken Dumplings

$8.00

Ground chicken wrapped in wonton skin served with sweet chili sauce

Cripsy Prawns (6pc)

$9.00

Panko battered prawns with sweet chili sauce (6)

Cheese Wonton

$9.00

Stuffed cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin served with sweet chili sauce

Tempura Green Beans

$11.00

Tempura battered green beans tossed in tamarind rub, served with monk sauce (V)

Fried Quail

$10.00

Rubbed fried quail served with salt & pepper lime dip

Canh Chua Squid

$13.00

Deep fried w/ serrano peppers, canh chua seasoning, onions, lime, fried garlic, sweet chili sauce

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$12.00

Deep fried w/ serrano peppers, canh chua seasoning, onions, lime, fried garlic, sweet chili sauce (V)

Honey Crispy Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy prawns in sweet aioli

Noodles

Plain Pho

$11.00

Noodles & Beef Broth only (Vegan broth available GF,VF)

Tofu Pho (v)

$15.00

Fried tofu, corn, mushroom, vegan broth (GF,V)

Grilled Chicken Pho

$15.00

Charbroiled chicken topped w/ shallots, scallion oil served on a side plate

Saigon Pho

$15.00

Beefballs, Ribeye in beef broth (GF)

Shrimp Pho

$16.00

Steamed shrimp, corn, mushrooms, beef broth

Hanoi Pho

$17.00

Wok-fried ribeye with plenty scallions, Chinese doughnut, thai chili

Bone Marrow Pho

$23.00

Wok-fried ribeye, beef balls, toasted bone marrow, thai chili, Chinese doughnut

Vermicelli

Vermicelli Grilled Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Rice noodles served w/chopped lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken egg roll, fish sauce vinaigrette

Vermiceli Pork Chop

$18.00

Rice noodles served w/chopped lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken egg roll, fish sauce vinaigrette

Vermiceli Shrimp Skewers

$18.00

Rice noodles served w/chopped lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken egg roll, fish sauce vinaigrette

Vermiceli Betel Beef

$20.00

Rice noodles served w/chopped lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken egg roll, fish sauce vinaigrette

Vermiceli Beef Short Ribs

$20.00

Rice noodles served w/chopped lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken egg roll, fish sauce vinaigrette

Vermiceli Lamb

$24.00

Rice noodles served w/chopped lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken egg roll, fish sauce vinaigrette

Vermiceli Steak & Shrimp

$25.00

Rice noodles served w/chopped lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken egg roll, fish sauce vinaigrette

Banh Mis

In toasted baguette, garlic mayo, white onions, pickled daikon/carrots, serrano, cilantro, maggi soy with a shrimp chips

Banh Mi Grilled Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

In toasted baguette, garlic mayo, white onions, pickled daikon/carrots, serrano, cilantro, maggi soy with a shrimp chips

Banh Mi Grilled Pork

$13.00

In toasted baguette, garlic mayo, white onions, pickled daikon/carrots, serrano, cilantro, maggi soy with a shrimp chips

Banh Mi Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

In toasted baguette, garlic mayo, white onions, pickled daikon/carrots, serrano, cilantro, maggi soy with a shrimp chips

Banh Mi Beyond Meat

$16.00

In toasted baguette, garlic mayo, white onions, pickled daikon/carrots, serrano, cilantro, maggi soy with a shrimp chips (V)

Pho Rench Dip

$18.00

Wok-fried ribeye w/ pho herbs, bean sprouts, sriracha, garlic mayo, onions w/ 72-hour beef broth dip

Rice Plates

Jasmine rice served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken egg rolls, fish sauce vinaigrette

Rice Plate Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Jasmine rice served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken egg rolls, fish sauce vinaigrette

Rice Plate Pork Chop

$18.00

Jasmine rice served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken egg rolls, fried egg, fish sauce vinaigrette

Rice Plate Shrimp Skewers

$18.00

Jasmine rice served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken egg rolls, fried egg, fish sauce vinaigrette

Rice Plate Betel Beef

$20.00

Jasmine rice served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken egg rolls, fried egg, fish sauce vinaigrette

Rice Plate Beef Short Ribs

$20.00

Jasmine rice served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken egg rolls, fried egg, fish sauce vinaigrette

Rice Plate Lamb

$24.00

Jasmine rice served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken egg rolls, fried egg, fish sauce vinaigrette

Rice Plate Steak & Shrimp

$25.00

Jasmine rice served w/ lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken egg rolls, fried egg, fish sauce vinaigrette

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4630 Natomas Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95835

