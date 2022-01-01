American
Bars & Lounges
The Hub Eats & Drinks
623 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95835
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Jamba - 000508 - Park Place Center
4.5 • 2,469
4640 Natomas Blvd #120 Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurant
Jamba - 000538 - Gateway Oaks - Sacramento
4.6 • 1,995
2600 Gateway Oaks Dr. Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurant
Cuatro Amgios Fresh Mexican Grill
4.1 • 1,071
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurant
More near Sacramento