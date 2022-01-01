Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Hub Eats & Drinks

623 Reviews

$$

4740 Natomas Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95835

SIDE MIX GREENS-SALAD
DRUM & WINGS
LOADED TOTS/FRIES

BURGERS

CLASSIC

CLASSIC

$16.50

BLACK ANGUS BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONION, PICKLE, THOUSAND ISLAND, AMERICAN CHEESE

WESTERN BURGER

WESTERN BURGER

$18.00

BLACK ANGUS BEEF, BACON, HABAÑERO JACK CHEESE, ONION RINGS, WITH BBQ SAUCE HERB MAYO

JALAPENO BURGER

JALAPENO BURGER

$17.50

FRESH GROUND BEEF, BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED JALAPEÑO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROSEMARY MAYO

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$15.00

BEYOND MEAT PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SAUTEED ONION, YELLOW MUSTARD OR BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

PRIDE OF NATOMAS

PRIDE OF NATOMAS

$18.50

BLACK ANGUS BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, HOUSE-MADE BEER CHEESE AND BACON. SERVED ON A TOASTED PRETZEL BUN

SANDWICHES

WARM TURKEY GARLIC PESTO

WARM TURKEY GARLIC PESTO

$14.50

SLICED TURKEY,GARLIC PESTO, TOMATO, ONIONS, BACON, SERVED WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN BLT

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN BLT

$15.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, AVOCADO, BASIL AIOLI

CRISPY BUFFLO CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY BUFFLO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.50

BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

THE HUB CUBANO

THE HUB CUBANO

$16.50Out of stock

HAM,TURKEY, PICKLES, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD, SERVED ON A FRENCH ROLE

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.50
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$19.00

GRILLED RIB-EYE, WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONION, AMOROSO ROLL-MUSHROOMS,BELL PEPPERS

PIZZA

THE BUTCHERS-PIZZA

THE BUTCHERS-PIZZA

$17.00+

RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, LINGUICA SAUSAGE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BACON, PEPPERONI, SALAMI, HAM

CHEESE-PIZZA

$10.00+

MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND CRUST

COMBINATION-Pizza

COMBINATION-Pizza

$16.00+

GRILLED TRI-TIP, ROASTED RED BELL PEPPER, CHEDDAR & JACK CHEESE

PEPPERONI-PIZZA

PEPPERONI-PIZZA

$13.00+

RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PEPPERONI

VEGGIE-PIZZA

VEGGIE-PIZZA

$12.00+

PESTO RED SAUCE, RED ONION, ROASTED RED BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOMS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, GRILLED CORN, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

ARTICHOKE-PIZZA

$13.00+

ENTREES

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$19.50

SPICY CHICKEN PASTA

$17.50

T-BONE & POTATOES

$19.50
PORK CHOP

PORK CHOP

$18.50

CHICKEN MARSALA

$18.50

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken-SALAD

Buffalo Chicken-SALAD

$13.50

ROMAINE LETTUCE, BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, TOMATO,BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES.

Classic Caesar-SALAD

Classic Caesar-SALAD

$9.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE

SIDE CEASAR-SALAD

$4.00
SIDE MIX GREENS-SALAD

SIDE MIX GREENS-SALAD

$4.00

SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CROUTONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

SOUTHWEST SALAD-SALAD

SOUTHWEST SALAD-SALAD

$9.50

CHOPPED ROMAINE, SPRING MIX, CORN, BEANS, SALSA, AVOCADO, SOUR CREAM,PEPPER JACK CHEESE & TORTILLA STRIPS

THE HUB HOUSE COBB-SALAD

THE HUB HOUSE COBB-SALAD

$14.00

CHOPPED ROMAINE & SPRING MIX, HARD BOILED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, CRISPY BACON, AVOCADO, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLE AND BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

THREE CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH FRIES

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

DESSERTS

CINNAMON SUGAR DONUT BITES

$6.00
CAKES BY JEFF - OREO COOKIE CHEESECAKE

CAKES BY JEFF - OREO COOKIE CHEESECAKE

$14.50

CAKES BY JEFF - STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$14.50

CAKES BY JEFF - CHAI CHEESECAKE

$14.50

CAKES BY JEFF - LEMON DROP CHEESECAKE

$14.50

CAKES BY JEFF - Smores

$14.50Out of stock
CAKES BY JEFF - BANANA CREAM CHEESECAKE l

CAKES BY JEFF - BANANA CREAM CHEESECAKE l

$14.50Out of stock

CHEESECAK SHOT

$8.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE MOOSE

$6.00

SIDES

FRIES PLAIN SIDE

FRIES PLAIN SIDE

$3.00
TATER TOTS SIDE

TATER TOTS SIDE

$3.00

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

SIDE MAYO (House Sauce)

$0.50

SIDE OF BUFFALO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF JALAPENO RANCH

$1.00

SIDE OF BREAD

$3.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.25

Side of chicken

$6.00

SIDE OF PITA BREAD

$3.00

Side Chip Ranch

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

SIDE BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLE

$1.50

SIDE CEASAR-SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CEASAR DRESSING

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Slaw

$1.00

SIDE OF JALAPENO

$1.00

Side of Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side of mild salsa (house)

Side of sour creme

$1.00

Side of Spicy Salsa (house)

$0.50

Side Chocolate/caramel

$0.50

Side Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Side Garlic Parm Sauce

$1.50

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Pesto Aioli

$1.00

Side Salmon

$6.50

SIDE MASH POT

$3.00

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$4.00

SIDE BEER CHEESE

$1.50

BAR BITES

DRUM & WINGS

DRUM & WINGS

$13.50

CHOICE OF RANCH, BLEU CHEESE,

LOADED TOTS/FRIES

LOADED TOTS/FRIES

$9.75

CHOICE OF FRIES OR TOTS MIXED PHILLY STYLE,PORKY STYLE, VEGGIESTYLE, BEEFY STYLE,

BRUSHETTA

$12.00
CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$7.00

SERVED WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE AND A LIME WEDGE

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDER (2)

$8.50
THIS LITTLE PIGGY SLIDERS (2)

THIS LITTLE PIGGY SLIDERS (2)

$8.50

PULLED PORK, HOUSE BBQ SAUCE, SLAW MIX

DEEP FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00
ANGUS SLIDERS (2)

ANGUS SLIDERS (2)

$9.50

ANGUS BEEF, THE HUB BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, HONEY MUSTARD,

PITA BREAD & HUMMUS

PITA BREAD & HUMMUS

$8.00

HOUSE MADE HUMMUS, CORN, ONION SERVED WITH TOASTED PITA BREAD

BAVARIAN PRETZEL,

BAVARIAN PRETZEL,

$6.00

BAVARIAN PRETZEL SALTED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF BEER CHEESE OR HONEY MUSTARD DIPPING SAUCE

SIDE OF PITA BREAD

$3.00

STREET TACOS AL PASTOR

$10.00Out of stock
STREET TACOS CARNITAS

STREET TACOS CARNITAS

$10.00

3 -CARNITAS PORK, CABBAGE, PICO, COTIJA CHEESE

STREET TACOS CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

STREET TACOS CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$9.50

GRILLED CHICKEN, CABBAGE, PICO, COTIJA CHEESE

Street Tacos Veggie

Street Tacos Veggie

$8.00

3- VEGGIE TACOS, ZUCHINI, YELLOW SQUASH, BROCCOLI, ONIONS, JALAPENOS, PICO, COTIJA CHEESE

SPICY EDAMAME

SPICY EDAMAME

$7.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95835

Directions

Gallery
The Hub Eats & Drinks image
The Hub Eats & Drinks image
The Hub Eats & Drinks image
The Hub Eats & Drinks image

