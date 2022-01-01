Go
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

Sacramento's Only Champagne & Bubbles Bar - Champagne delivered RIGHT to your door!

615 David J Stern Walk • $

Avg 4.5 (284 reviews)

Popular Items

Bouvet, Rose Excellence, France$36.00
2 bottle variety pack- blancs de blancs & wilson almond sparkling, Demi-sec$40.00
Wilson Vineyards, Almond Sparkling, Demi-sec, Clarksburg, CA 1 Bottle$44.00
30 gram Sturgeon Caviar PLUS 2 mother of pearl spoons! (80 value!) (SOLD OUT!)
receive 2 mother of pearl spoons and blinis with your caviar!
Connoisseur 4 Bottle Pack - Combo to please all pallets!$125.00
1 Codorniu Cava Classico (Oldest Cava Producer) , 1 Chandon Late Disgorged Blanc de Noirs (Only available at Fizz and as a Chandon Club member), 1 Graham Beck Brut Rose (#1 selling bottle!), 1 Emilie Paris Champagne (True French champagne!)
($225 Value!)
750ml Bottle of Piper 1785 & 2 Glasses$45.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

615 David J Stern Walk

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
