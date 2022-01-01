Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
Sacramento's Only Champagne & Bubbles Bar - Champagne delivered RIGHT to your door!
615 David J Stern Walk • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
615 David J Stern Walk
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pete's 7
PIZZA, BEER, BURGERS AND WINGS
The House of Soul
Come in and enjoy!
The Flower Shop Winery
We are a family friendly Winery with excellent pizza and a beautiful patio.
50 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺