Crepes a la Cart
Sink your teeth into a fresh-made Bananas & Nutella crêpe, an award-winning Caprese crêpe, or dozens of other sweet & savory delicacies. Modeled after a Parisian crêpe “cart”, Crêpes à la Cart's Broadway Street cafe, catering services and vintage Ford food truck offer a unique and unforgettable glimpse into the world of crêpe making. A NOLA festival and party favorite since 2004, every crêpe is a work of art- and a delicious showpiece for your next meal or event!
SMOKED SALMON • CREPES
1614 Broadway Street • $
Location
1614 Broadway Street
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 am
