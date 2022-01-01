Go
Crepes a la Cart

Sink your teeth into a fresh-made Bananas & Nutella crêpe, an award-winning Caprese crêpe, or dozens of other sweet & savory delicacies. Modeled after a Parisian crêpe “cart”, Crêpes à la Cart's Broadway Street cafe, catering services and vintage Ford food truck offer a unique and unforgettable glimpse into the world of crêpe making. A NOLA festival and party favorite since 2004, every crêpe is a work of art- and a delicious showpiece for your next meal or event!

SMOKED SALMON • CREPES

1614 Broadway Street • $

Avg 4.4 (684 reviews)

Popular Items

Pesto Crêpe$7.75
Monte Cristo$9.25
Sunrise Crêpe$7.75
Crêpe à la Benedict$9.75
Fruit & Chocolate$5.00
Crêpe à la Chocolate$5.00
Veggie & Cheese$6.25
Butter & Sugar$5.25
BYO Savory Crêpe$5.00
BYO Sweet Crêpe
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1614 Broadway Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 am
