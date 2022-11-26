Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Batture Bites & Brew

review star

No reviews yet

503 Causeway Blvd

Jefferson, LA 70121

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Turkey Sandwich
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Brewed using our 18 hour cold brew method ensuring smoothness in every sip with hints of chocolate.

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25+
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special request whether you would like for us to add any cream, sugar or milk aternative...

Cafe' au Lait

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.75+

Americano

$4.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Chai

$4.25+

Macciato

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soda/Other

Unsweet Tea

$3.95

Special Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.95

Special Tea

$4.00

Oj

$0.00

Milk

$3.50

Richards Rain

$3.25

Pellegrino

$4.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Breakfast

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Cheddar Biscuit With Smoked Pork

$10.95

Salads

Arugula & Pear Salad

Arugula & Pear Salad

$13.95

Arugula tossed in quince vinaigrette, topped with thin sliced pears, roasted marcona almonds, sliced manchego cheese

Berry Goat Cheese

$13.95

Batture House

$12.95

Romaine, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado served with a creamy vinaigrette (green goddess)

Basic Green Salad

$4.95

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Turkey, avocado, basil mayonnaise, arugula, tomato on toasted six grain bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken salad dressed with romaine, mayonnaise, and whole grain mustard on toasted croissant

Ultimate Cubano

Ultimate Cubano

$13.95Out of stock
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$13.95

Applewood bacon, arugula, sweet beefsteak tomato, and lemon aoli on grilled sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Ham And Cheeese

$9.75

Club

$12.95Out of stock

Soup

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$5.00

Bowl Tomato Soup

$8.00

Pastries

Chocolate Chip

$4.95Out of stock

Banana Bread

$4.95

Muffin

$4.95

Plain croissant

$4.50

Biscuit

$2.95

Cheddar Biscuit

$4.95

Scone

$4.95

Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Rosemary Biscuit

$4.95

Banana Loaf

$8.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95Out of stock

Misc.

Chips

$2.25

Fruit Plate

$7.95Out of stock

Pint Chicken Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Scoop

$6.95Out of stock

Cucmber Pasta

$17.00Out of stock

Delivery

$6.00

Fruit

$1.00

Toasted

The Maddie

$12.95

A combination of sharp cheddar and mozzarella cheese on grilled wheat. Sliced on a diagonal “it just taste better that way” comes with cup of tomato basil soup

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Lox toast

$13.95

Prociutto And Cheese Toast

$13.95Out of stock

Gifts

Plates

$4.95

Madi Gras Mugs

$9.99+

Pumpkins

$8.00+
10" Mardi Gras Bead Ceramic Cake Server

10" Mardi Gras Bead Ceramic Cake Server

$11.95
Catering Delivery And Kitchen Prep Tip (Optional)

Catering Delivery And Kitchen Prep Tip (Optional)

Gallon Lemonade

$16.00
7 inch prismatic Mardi Gras paper plates

7 inch prismatic Mardi Gras paper plates

$3.99

Mardi Gras Wavy Stripe Scarf

$14.95

Honey

$15.50

Kitchen Tip\optional

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson, LA 70121

