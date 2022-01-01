Go
North County

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Popular Items

Brisket Birria$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
Charcoal Grilled Shrimp$5.00
Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas , cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, mango papaya salsa, served with salsa fresca
Spicy Chorizo and Potato$4.50
Pepper jack & cheddar cheese, salsa verde, crema, avocado
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream, pickled onion & cilantro.
Chicken Taco$5.00
Chipotle roasted chicken, stewed in tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, crema.
Fried Plantain$4.00
Fried sweet platains, black bean salsa, pickled onion, avacado salsa, cilantro.
Crispy Beer- Battered Fish$4.50
Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas , cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, mango papaya salsa, served with salsa fresca
Pastor$4.00
Our house taco until we run out- Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro.
Mission Bay Big Burrito Bowl$14.00
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, greens, roasted corn, cojito, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, avocado & tortilla strips. - add roasted chicken, carne asada or al pastor pork $4 grilled shrimp $5 or daily fresh fish $6
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

