Go
Toast

Cuba

The romantic Milieu of Cuba effortlessly transports you from Manhattan to Havana. Cuba offers live music and a menu filled with delicious traditional cuisine. The restaurant offers a fascinating and charming escape to its own "Little Havana on Thompson Street".

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

222 Thompson Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (2086 reviews)

Popular Items

Churrasco$23.00
Grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, served with rice and beans
Empanadas Habaneras 2$6.00
Choice of: Beef picadillo, shredded chicken, or manchego cheese-spinach served with tomatillo salsa.
Maduros$5.00
Fried sweet plantains
Arroz Con Pollo$17.00
Saffron rice, grilled chicken breast, sweet plantains, avocado, carrots, cherry tomatoes, carrots, sweet peas and roasted peppers
Ropa Vieja$19.00
Shredded skirt steak braised in salsa criolla, peppers, onions, tomatoes
Tostones con Mojo$6.00
Fried green plantains served with garlic mojo
Pan con Todo$12.00
Pan-fried shredded skirt steak,
sautéed onions, arugula, tetilla
cheese, garlic mayo
Vaca Frita$20.00
Pan-fried shredded skirt steak with garlic mojo, soy sauce, onions, parsley and lime
Passion Fruit Sangria$13.00
White wine, passion fruit, pisco, fruits, cava float
Sandwich Cubano$10.00
Roasted pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard and pressed Cuban bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

222 Thompson Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Il Corallo Trattoria

No reviews yet

Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.

Llama San

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mad Morton

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ellary's Greens

No reviews yet

All Gift Cards are redeemable at both our West Village and Randall's Island locations. - eGift Cards can be sent to your friends and loved ones via text or email along with personalized messages from you.
To purchase traditional gift cards please visit either of our locations to pick-up in person.
If you have any questions about Gift Card options, reservations, menu inquiries, or anything else, please email info@ellarysgreens.com or call directly.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston