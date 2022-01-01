Go
Cusat's Cafe

StarStarStarStarHalf

242 Reviews

$

742 Alter Street

Hazleton, PA 18201

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

742 Alter Street, Hazleton PA 18201

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Rostas Cafe

No reviews yet

Brass Buckle Restaurant, Bar & Catering

No reviews yet

On behalf of our family at the Brass Buckle, I would like to welcome you. The Brass Buckle, once known as the Conyngham Hotel has been located here at this location since circa 1805.
The Brass Buckle is located in a 215+ year old Rathskeller, "Rathskeller" a word started in German-speaking countries, for a Bar or restaurant located below ground level Remember the show Cheer’s, they too are in a Rathskeller. Our unique Dining, Food and Full Bar is what makes the Brass Buckle so different.
Our food is not 100% Authentic Mexican but is a type of Tex-Mex as well as we infuse continental and other Cuisine with Mexican flavors, such as our Alligator Taco, Duck Confit Taco, Tequila Glaze Steak and more or our fresh made salsa that has carrots "carrots in our salsa" yes, this gives the salsa a sweet flavor and nice crunch, without adding sugar and keeping it fresh.

Woodies

No reviews yet

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

orange star4.5 • 242 Reviews
