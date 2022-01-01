Go
A map showing the location of Dank Burrito
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Caterers

Dank Burrito

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1482 Reviews

$$

4135 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557

Morehead City, NC 28557

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

4135 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557, Morehead City NC 28557

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Circa 81 Tapas & Cocktaileria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Captain's Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shipwrecks bar and grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sagebrush - Morehead City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dank Burrito

orange star4.5 • 1482 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston