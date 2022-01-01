Go
Dartcor

Due to a delivery truck breakdown, our menu is limited today. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward offering full service tomorrow, 03/16.

500 Plaza Drive

Popular Items

Poland Spring 16.9oz$1.75
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.95
Grilled Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Parmesan Cheese | Crispy Shallots | Caesar Dressing | Whole Wheat Wrap
Side French Fries$2.75
BYO Deli Sandwich$6.95
3 Egg, Cheese, and Veggie Omelette$3.95
Avocado Toast$3.95
Mashed Avocado | Cherry Tomatoes | Sliced Red Onion | Olive Oil | Multigrain Toast
Build Your Own Salad
Egg Each$0.75
Coffee$1.00
Location

500 Plaza Drive

Secaucus NJ

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
