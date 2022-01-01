El Fenix Bakery imageView gallery
Bakeries
Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

El Fenix Bakery

12 Reviews

$

4211 Bergenline Ave

Union City, NJ 07087

Order Again

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$6.75

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Media Noche

$6.00

Croqueta Preparada

$6.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Ham & Cheese Roll

$3.00

Salami & Cheese Roll

$2.75

Tuna Sandwich

$6.00

Pernil Sandwich

$6.50

Egg Sandwich, Plain (one egg)

$4.00

Egg, Ham & Cheese Sandwich (one egg)

$4.75

Egg, Ham & Cheese Sandwich (two eggs)

$6.00

Egg, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Egg & Bacon Sandwich

$5.00

Croissant ( 2 eggs, Ham and Cheese)

$6.25

Bread with Butter (small)

$1.50

Bread with Butter (Agua)

$1.50

Sandwich only cheese

$3.00

Sandwich only Ham

$3.00

Egg and American cheese

$5.00

Pan Sin Mantequilla

$1.00

Pan Extra Mantequilla

$1.80

Croissant with Cream Cheese

$2.75

Bread with Cream Cheese

$2.25

Croissant with 1 egg, Ham and Cheese

$5.25

Extras

$1.25

Croissant with Butter

$1.75

Salami&cheese

$5.25

Croissant con Queso

$3.50

Rolito Huevo, Jamon y Queso

$4.75

Croissant con Huevo Plain

$4.50

Pan media Noche con mantequilla

$1.50

Rolito con Croqueta (1)

$1.75

Rolito con Croqueta (2)

$2.75

Salami & Chesse Croissant

$4.75

Sandwish Ham/cheese 2 Eggs On Top

$7.75

Gasolinera

Pan con Papa rellena

$3.25

Pan con 2 croquetas

$3.50

Croissat Only Ham

$3.50

Pastel Preparado

$3.00

Integral Ham & Chees

$6.50

Bagel/Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bagel Only

$0.50

Cuban Appetizers / Snacks

Tamales Cubanos

$1.80

Papa Rellena con Carne

$1.75

Papa Rellena con Chorizo

$1.75

Papa Rellena con Queso

$1.75

Croqueta de Jamón

$1.00

Size Chips

$2.00

Croqueta de Pollo

$1.10

Croqueta de Queso

$1.10

Empanadas

Guava & Cheese Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Cheese Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Ham & Cheese Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Beef Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Chicken Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Chorizo Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Cakes

Cake Cuadrado 1/4 Plancha

$45.00

Cake Cuadrado 1/2 Plancha

$80.00

Cake Cuadrado 3/4 Plancha

$125.00

Cake Cuadrado Plancha Entera

$180.00

Cake Redondo 4"

$12.00

Cake Redondo 8"

$30.00

Cake Redondo 10"

$40.00

Cake Redondo 12"

$60.00

Cake Corazon 6"

$15.00

Cake de Corazon 8"

$25.00

Cake de Corazon 10"

$30.00

Cake de Corazon 12"

$50.00

Cake de Ovalos 6"

$15.00

Cake de Ovalos 8"

$25.00

Cake de Ovalos 10"

$30.00

Cake de Oovalos 12"

$40.00

Cake de Chocolate ovalos 6",8",10"&12" Extras

$5.00

Cake Cuadrado Chocolate 1/4 Plancha

$50.00

Cake Cuadrado Chocolate 1/2 Plancha

$90.00

Cake Cuadrado Chocolate 3/4 Plancha

$145.00

Cake Cuadrado Chocolate Plancha Entera

$210.00

Cake Tres Leches 1/4 Plancha

$50.00

Cake Tres Leches 1/2 Plancha

$90.00

Cake Tres leches 3/4 Plancha

$145.00

Cake Tres Leches Plancha Entera

$210.00

Cheese Cake (Slice)

$2.25

Brazo Gitano (Slice)

$2.50

Brazo Gitano (Regular)

$12.00

Cake Slice

$3.50

Slice Cake Chocolate

$4.00

Cake Dos Pisos Redondo (4"&8")

$120.00

Cake Tres Pisos Redondos (6"&9"&12")

$450.00

Cake Dos Pisos Redondo (7"&10")

$225.00

Cake Dos Pisos Redondo (9"&12")

$300.00

Cake Chocolate Redondo (10" o 12")

$10.00

Cake Tres Leches Redondo Relleno (10"&12)

$15.00

Cake Dulce de leche Redondo Relleno (10"&12")

$10.00

Chesse Cake Large

$20.00

Merenguito unidad

$1.50

Torre de Merengue

$30.00

Delivery

$20.00

Velas para Cakes

$1.50

Cupcake Choco Dec

$2.00

Cupcakes Decorados

$1.75

Cake Opciones

Bandeja 3 Leches

$45.00

Home Made Desserts

Flan (Large)

$10.00

Flan (Small)

$2.25

Pudin de Pan

$1.75

Arroz con Leche

$2.30

Boniatillo

$2.30

Dulce de Leche

$2.30

Frutos secos

$4.00

Tres Leches

$3.00

Tocinillo Del Cielo

$2.50

Pastries

Capuchino

$1.80

Cabezote

$1.80

Marquesita de Chocolate

$1.80

Marquesita Blanca

$1.80

Marquesita Rosada

$1.80

Señorita de Dulce de Leche

$2.00

Señorita de Azucar

$2.00

Señorita de Chocolate

$2.00

Ladrillo

$2.00

Éclair de Caramelo

$2.00

Éclair de Chocolate

$2.00

Tornillo de Azucar

$1.75

Napolitano

$2.00

Mantecado con Azucar

$1.50

Mantecado con Grajea

$1.50

Pachi

$1.30

Masareal de Guayaba

$1.50

Oreja

$1.35

Pancake (Unit)

$0.70

Pastel de Piña

$1.30

Pastelon Cubano de Guayaba (Quarter)

$1.30

Pastel de Carne

$1.30

Triangulo de Guayaba & Queso

$1.35

Pastel Redondo Guayaba y Queso

$1.50

Pastel De Espinacas

$2.80

Merenguitos

$3.50

Coquitos y/o Cremitas

$1.00

Cesta de Galletas

$15.00

Cannoli Small

$1.50

Cannoli

$2.75

Breads, Donuts, Crackers & Cookies

Sponge Rusk

$3.50

Lady Finger (10 units)

$2.50

Cup Cakes (5 units)

$3.50

Palitroques (9 units)

$2.75

Galletas Cubanas (10 units)

$2.75

Galleticas Dulces (1 lb)

$9.00

Pan de Media Noche (4 units)

$2.65

Pan de Ajo con Mantequilla

$1.50

Pan de Ajo Plain

$0.60

Regular Roll

$0.50

Pan de Maiz

$1.30

Pan de Gloria

$2.00

Pan de Manteca

$2.00

Croissant

$1.30

Panecillo con Queso

$1.50

Conchas

$1.10

Pan sin Mantequilla

$1.00

Donut Cubierta de Azucar

$1.15

Donut Cubierta de Chocolate

$1.15

Donut Rellena de Crema

$1.25

Tomate

$0.50

Cebolla

$0.50

Lechuga

$0.50

Rolito con Mantequilla

$1.25

Rolito con Queso Crema

$1.30

Pan de Manteca con Mantequilla

$4.50

Gathering

Croqueta (25 units)

$12.00

Pastelitos de Guayaba (25 units)

$14.00

Pan de Bocadito (25 units)

$15.00

Pasta de Bocadito (1 lb)

$12.00

Pasta de Bocadito (1/2 lb)

$6.00

Ensalada Fria (Papa &Codito)

$3.00

Pastelitos de Carne (25 Units)

$15.00

Pan de Bocaditos sin Pasta

$12.00

Cangrejitos de Jamon (25 units)

$13.00

Cangrejitos de Queso (25 units)

$13.00

Pastelitos de Carne (25 units)

$13.00

Pastelitos de Guayaba (25 units)

$13.00

Pernil Asado (Large)

Pernil Asado (Small)

$5.50

Pavo Asado (Large)

Pavo Asado (Small)

Pernil Asado PS

$15.00

Shakes / Smoothies

Mango

$5.00

Mora

$5.00

Mamey

$5.00

Maracuya

$5.00

Guanabana

$5.00

Fresa

$5.00

Banana

$5.00

Trigo

$5.00

Papaya

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Shakes & Smoothies (Water)

$4.50

Hot Beverages

Café con Leche (Small)

$1.80

Café con Leche (Medium)

$2.55

Café con Leche (Large)

$3.30

Expresso

$1.25

Cortadito

$1.25

American Coffee (Small)

$1.05

American Coffee (Medium)

$1.55

American Coffee ( Large)

$2.05

Decaffeinated Coffee

$1.80

Capuchino (Medium)

$2.75

Hot Chocolate Small

$1.80

Chocolate Mediano

$2.55

Chocolate Grande

$3.30

Ice Late One Size

$3.50

Capuchino ( Large)

$3.50

Hot Tea

$1.00

Te en Agua Mediano

$1.55

Te en Agua Grande

$2.05

Ice Coffee

$3.75

Chocolate En Agua Small

$1.50

Hot Tea with Milk Small

$1.80

Te con Leche Mediano

$2.55

Te con Leche Grande

$3.30

Black Ice Coffe

$2.75

Chocolate En Agua Mediano

$2.25

Chocolate En Agua Large

$3.00

Small Hot Milk

$1.00

Medium Hot Milk

$1.50

Large Hot Milk

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Cold Beverages

Sodas No Regulares

$1.50

Regular Sodas

$1.00

Water (large)

$1.25

Water (small)

$0.50

Vaso De Agua

$1.00

Nestle Milk

$2.30

Jugos Tropicana (large)

$2.50

Jugos Tropicana (small)

$1.75

Snapple

$1.75

Diet Snapple

$1.50

Malta Large

$1.25

Malta Small

$1.00

Goya Juice

$1.30

Milk (Gallon)

$5.25

Red Bull (8 OZ)

$2.00

Red Bull (12 OZ)

$2.50

Red Bull ( 16 OZ)

$3.00

Vaso De Hielo

$1.00

Agua de Coco

$2.00

Snapple 20oz

$2.00

Tropicana Juice 10 OZ

$1.75

Bolsa Grande 18*7*19 $ 0.60

Bolsa Grande

$0.60

Bolsa Mediana 12*9*15 $ 0.50

Bolsa Mediana

$0.50

Bolsa Pequeña 10*5*13 $ 0.25

Bolsas Pequeñas

$0.25

Containers

Containers

$1.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4211 Bergenline Ave, Union City, NJ 07087

Directions

