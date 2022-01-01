Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pier i Cafe

No reviews yet

$$

500 W 70th St

Located in Riverside Park South (entrance at W. 68th & Riverside)

New York, NY 10023

Popular Items

Classic French Fries
Old Bay Fries
Pier i Burger

Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00Out of stock

house-made fresh hummus topped with extra-virgin olive oil and kalamata olives, sliced carrot and celery, warm pita bread

Fire Cracker Chicken Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy, spicy, sweet chicken wings, smothered in hot honey, topped with cotija cheese and served carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing.

Mushroom And Bone Broth Soup

$8.00Out of stock

New England Clam Chowder, served with house made croutons

French Onion Soup

$7.00Out of stock

bone marrow broth, braised beef, shallots, mushrooms, herbs & spices

Harvest Vegetable Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Pretzel

$9.00

Clam Chowder

$10.00Out of stock

Cafe Favorites

our hot plates are "made to order" and, therefore, could take some time to come out of our kitchen

Veggie Burger

$12.00

dr. Praeger's California veggie patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted roll

Pier i Burger

Pier i Burger

$12.50

6oz Pat LaFrieda Original Burger Blend, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, toasted roll (burgers are served medium well, unfortunately, no modifications to this item are possible through online ordering)

Classic Chicken Tenders

$12.50Out of stock

5 pieces of crispy & tender chicken, choice of dipping sauces

Hot Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Hebrew National hot dog on a toasted bun

Bratwurst

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50Out of stock

Salads

Classic Caesar salad

$11.00Out of stock

crunchy romaine hearts, shredded parmesan, toasted garlic croutons, classic caesar dressing

Seafood Specialties

Cape Cod Lobster Roll

Cape Cod Lobster Roll

$30.00

fresh shucked maine lobster, tarragon, chives, lemon zest, sliced tomato, mayo, sea salt, cracked pepper, toasted split top roll, cole slaw, French fries

Fish 'n Chips

Fish 'n Chips

$17.00Out of stock

crispy beer-battered haddock, crunchy cole slaw, tartar sauce, old bay french fries

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Sides

Old Bay Fries

$5.50

Classic French Fries

$5.50

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Something Sweet

Chocolate Brownie

$5.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

From Amy's Bread!

Pumpkin Walnut Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Morning Glory Muffin GF

Morning Glory Muffin GF

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten Free, buckwheat flour, coconut, cranberries, pecans, cinnamon, pineapple, carrots, apple, honey muffin. From Amy's Bread!

Rhubarb Raspberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Raisin Walnut Snail

$3.50Out of stock

From Amy's Bread. Pumpkin muffin topped with walnuts.

Savory Everything Pastry

$4.50Out of stock

from Amy's Bread!

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

From Amy's Bread!

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant. From Amy's Bread!

Oat-Currant Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Scone

$4.00Out of stock
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Dark Brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon- yum! From Amy's Bread!

Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

From Amy's Bread!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

From Amy's Bread!

Snickerdoodle

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Doughnuts

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$3.50Out of stock

From Amy's Bread!

Fig Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Braid

$5.00Out of stock

Pistachio Twist

$4.00Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Haagen Dazs

$5.00Out of stock

Gelato

$5.00Out of stock

PiC Cocktails

PiC Margarita

$11.00+

Anza Silver tequila mixed with pier-made margarita mix, lime garnish.

Blue Lemon

Blue Lemon

$12.00+

Tito's Vodka blended with our house made Blueberry Lemonade.

Spicy Wtrmln Rita

Spicy Wtrmln Rita

$15.00+

Tanteo jalapeno tequila, fresh pressed watermelon and lime juice, a hint of agave and a salt rim

Sangria

Sangria

$11.00+

Pinot Grigio wine blended with peach liquor, a splash of sparkling citrust, topped with mangos and blueberries.

Spiced Summer Punch

Spiced Summer Punch

$12.00+

spiced rum, fresh passion fruit puree, seltzer, orange slice

Mimosa 9oz

$12.00+
Hudson Iced Coffee

Hudson Iced Coffee

$14.00+

Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, house brewed cold brew coffee, almond milk

Coconut Craze

Coconut Craze

$14.00+

coconut cartel rum, 100% coconut water

Pier i Tea Party

Pier i Tea Party

$13.00+Out of stock

Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey, fresh brewed iced black tea

Riverside Spritz

Riverside Spritz

$14.00+Out of stock

Botanist gin & fever tree grapefruit tonic

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00+
Citrus Elixir

Citrus Elixir

$14.00+

citron vodka, Annie’s ginger elixir (honey, elderberry, lemon, hibiscus, currants, blackcurrants, cranberries & blueberries)

Mojito

$14.00+

Aperol Spritz

$13.00+Out of stock

Cups

Bloody Mary

$13.00+

Frozen Mango

$6.00+

12oz Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Pomegranate Mojito

$15.00+

silver rum, fresh lime, mint, pomegranate juice

Apple Cider Sangria

$14.00+

rose, orange liqueur, apple cider

Pink Lady

$15.00+

titos, reeds ginger beer, pomegranate juice

Hibiscus Margarita

$15.00+

silver tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime, hibiscus tea

Apple Cider Mimosa

$12.00+

apple cider, Prosecco

Autumn Fizz

$12.00+

Chandon sparkling white wine and orange bitters

Beer

{All ToGo Alcohol orders must be accompanied by food; dine-in customers must also have food on their first order at the table}
Jai Jai Cigar City

Jai Jai Cigar City

$8.00+

Cups

Lagunitas Ipa

Lagunitas Ipa

$10.00+Out of stock
Shipyard Pumpkin Ale

Shipyard Pumpkin Ale

$5.00+
PiC Light Lager

PiC Light Lager

$5.00+Out of stock
Modelo

Modelo

$7.00+Out of stock
Downeast Cider

Downeast Cider

$10.00
Athletic Brewing Non Alcoholic Beer

Athletic Brewing Non Alcoholic Beer

$7.00
Hofbrau HefeWeizen

Hofbrau HefeWeizen

$11.00+Out of stock
Talea Brewing Co. Festy Marzen

Talea Brewing Co. Festy Marzen

$12.00
Talea Italisn Pilsner

Talea Italisn Pilsner

$12.00Out of stock

Montauk Wave Chaser

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed Bucket

$45.00
Radiant Pig Save the Robots IPA

Radiant Pig Save the Robots IPA

$11.00Out of stock

Wine

Pinot Grigio - Glass

$9.00

Pumphouse Pinot Grigio, Sicily, Italy - crisp and bright with notes of pear and apple.

Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$36.00
Sauvignon Blanc- Glass

Sauvignon Blanc- Glass

$12.00

Reserve Durand, Lorne Valley, France. Notes of citrus, apple and gooseberry with hints of passion fruit are found in this bright and fresh wine. An excellent aperitif that is paired well with fish and seafood.

Sauvignon Blanc- Bottle

Sauvignon Blanc- Bottle

$48.00

Reserve Durand, Lorne Valley, France. Notes of citrus, apple and gooseberry with hints of passion fruit are found in this bright and fresh wine. An excellent aperitif that is paired well with fish and seafood.

Chardonnay - Glass

$12.00

A by Acacia, California - unoaked, light clean taste, an everyday wine.

Chardonnay - Bottle

$48.00

Prosecco - Glass

$11.00

Villa Jollanda, I love you Prosecco, Italy - a perfect fizz with hints of pink grapefruit and white peach.

Prosecco- Bottle

$41.00

Cups

Sparkline Rose - Glass

Sparkline Rose - Glass

$13.00
Sparkling Rose - Bottle

Sparkling Rose - Bottle

$52.00
Chandon Garden Spritz

Chandon Garden Spritz

$13.00+

A blend of an exceptional sparkling wine and a unique bitters recipe crafted with locally sourced fresh oranges macerated with dry orange peels, herbs and spices.

Clos Amador Cava

Clos Amador Cava

$13.00+

Aromas of citrus, lime, and green apple. Hints of stone fruit and elegant dried fruits. Elegant and balanced, with purity of fruity aromas and refreshing acidity.

Rose - Glass

Rose - Glass

$12.00

From Chile. Bright, light pink rose with intense fruity aromas, such as black currant and cherry. Fresh, fruity and balanced. Delicate and easy to drink.

Rose - Bottle

Rose - Bottle

$48.00

From Chile. Bright, light pink rose with intense fruity aromas, such as black currant and cherry. Fresh, fruity and balanced. Delicate and easy to drink.

AIX Rose - Glass

AIX Rose - Glass

$13.00Out of stock

From Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence region. Dry, medium-bodied and zesty with raspberry, red berry, wild herb and briny mineral flavors creamy on the palate matched with crisp acidity. Best paired with our grilled salmon entree.

AIX Rose - Bottle

AIX Rose - Bottle

$52.00Out of stock

From Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence region. Dry, medium-bodied and zesty with raspberry, red berry, wild herb and briny mineral flavors creamy on the palate matched with crisp acidity. Best paired with our grilled salmon entree.

Malbec - Glass

$12.00

Aquabiray, Argentina- roasted red fruits and spice with a smooth finish.

Malbec - Bottle

$48.00

Cabernet - Glass

$11.00

Cabernet - Bottle

$41.00

Piont Noir - Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$48.00Out of stock

Josh Cabernet - Glass

$13.00Out of stock

Josh Cabernet - Bottle

$52.00Out of stock
Barbera D'Asti -Glass

Barbera D'Asti -Glass

$12.00
Barbera D'Asti - Bottle

Barbera D'Asti - Bottle

$48.00

Spirits

Sea Ice Vodka

$8.00

Tito's

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

SKY Citron

$10.00

House Gin

$7.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Bombay Sapphie

$12.00

Botanist Gin

$12.00

House Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Gosling's Dark

$10.00Out of stock

Don Q Silver Rum

$11.00

Bayou Spiced Rum

$10.00

House Silver Tequila

$8.00

Tanteo Jalapeño

$11.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$13.00

Sauza Silver

$10.00

1800 Coconut Tequila

$11.00

1800 Silver Tequila

$12.00

Espolon Silver

$11.00

Jaja Blanco

$11.00

Jaja Reposado

$12.00

Nada Tequila Blanco

$12.00

House Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Dewars

$11.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$11.00

Great Jones Bourbon

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$10.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Disorono (Amaretto)

$11.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Frozen

PiC Frozen Margarita (with alcohol)

$13.00+

Blue agave tequila, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, simple syrup.

32oz Frozen Margarita Quart (with alcohol)

$26.00

Froze (with wine)

$13.00+Out of stock

Pina Coolada (with rum)

$13.00+

Soft Drinks

Water Bottle

$2.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.75+

Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade 16oz

$6.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50+

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00+

Moroccan Mint (Green) Iced Tea

$4.00+

Pier i Palmer

$3.75+

Half Iced Tea, Half Blueberry lemonade

Pier i Palmer - Quart

$7.00
Boylan Soda

Boylan Soda

$2.25+

Boylan Soda, authentic handcrafted soda since 1891.

Small Sparkling Water

$3.25

Hal's Seltzer

Juice Cup

$3.25

12oz with ice

Kids Juice Box

$2.50

Watermelon Aqua Fresca

$6.00+

16oz Frozen Apple Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut water

$5.00

Limeade

$6.00

16oz Frozen Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00+Out of stock

Apple Cider 16oz w/ice

$6.00

Coffee Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+Out of stock

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Americano

$3.25+

Iced Americano

$4.25

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00+

Moroccan Mint (Green) Iced Tea

$4.00+

Light Roast Coffee

$2.25+Out of stock

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Brûlée Latte

$5.00+

Peanut Butter Mocha

$5.00+

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for our 2022 season! Weather dependent.

Website

Location

500 W 70th St, Located in Riverside Park South (entrance at W. 68th & Riverside), New York, NY 10023

Directions

Gallery
Pier i Cafe image
Pier i Cafe image
Pier i Cafe image

