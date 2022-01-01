American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pier i Cafe
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open for our 2022 season! Weather dependent.
Location
500 W 70th St, Located in Riverside Park South (entrance at W. 68th & Riverside), New York, NY 10023
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
No Reviews
440 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10024
View restaurant
2233 Broadway - NY, Upper West Side - Broadway [50]
No Reviews
2233 Broadway New York, NY 10024
View restaurant