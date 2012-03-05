El Fenix Bakery - 2nd Location imageView gallery
El Fenix Bakery - 2nd Location

6132 Bergenline Ave

West New York, NJ 07093

Order Again

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$6.75

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Media Noche c/ Pernil

$6.00

Croqueta Preparada

$6.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Ham & Cheese Roll

$3.00

Media Noche Ham & Cheese

$4.75

Croissant de Oscar

$2.50

Pernil Sandwich

$6.50

Egg Sandwich, Plain (one egg)

$4.00

Egg, Ham & Cheese Sandwich (two eggs)

$6.00

Crossaint Only Jamón

$3.50

Bread with Butter (small)

$1.50

Bread No Butter

$1.00

Sandwich only Ham

$3.00

Sandwich only cheese

$3.00

Croissant 2 egg, Ham and Cheese

$6.50

Extras

$1.25

Sandwich Egg and American Cheese

$5.00

Croissant con Jamon

$3.50

Croissant con Queso

$3.25

Croissant con Huevo Plain

$4.00

Pan con 2 croquetas

$3.90

Pan con Papa rellena

$3.75

Pan Media Noche con Mantequilla

$1.50

Rolito con Mantequilla

$1.30

Croissant con Mantequilla

$1.75

Rolito con Croqueta (1)

$1.75

Rolito con Croqueta (2)

$2.75

Pan Extra Mantequilla

$1.80

Bagel Con Crema

$3.00

Pan Integral O Bagel

$0.50

Cuban Appetizers / Snacks

Tamales Cubanos

$1.80

Papa Rellena con Carne

$1.75

Papa Rellena con Queso

$1.75

Croqueta de Jamón

$1.00

Bocaditos ( 1 Unit)

$0.70

Croqueta de Pollo

$1.10

Croqueta de Queso

$1.10

Empanadas

Guava & Cheese Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Cheese Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Ham & Cheese Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Beef Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Chicken Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Chorizo Empanada (Fried)

$1.75

Papa Rellena

$1.75

Cakes

Cake Cuadrado 1/4 Plancha

$45.00

Cake Cuadrado 1/2 Plancha

$80.00

Cake Cuadrado 3/4 Plancha

$125.00

Cake Cuadrado Plancha Entera

$180.00

Cake Cuadrado Chocolate 1/4 Plancha

$50.00

Cake Cuadrado Chocolate 1/2 Plancha

$90.00

Cake Cuadrado Chocolate 3/4 Plancha

$145.00

Brazo Gitano (Regular)

$12.00

Brazo Gitano (Slice)

$2.50

Brazo Gitano Chocolate

$15.00

Cake Cuadrado Chocolate Plancha Enera

$210.00

Cheese Cake Large

$12.00

Cheese Cake (Slice)

$2.25

Cake Tres Leches 1/4 Plancha

$50.00

Cake Tres Leches 1/2 Plancha

$90.00

Cake Tres Leches 3/4 Plancha

$145.00

Slice Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Cake Slice

$3.50

Cake Tres Leches Plancha Entera

$210.00

Cake Ovalado (6")

$12.00

Cake Ovalado (8")

$20.00

Cake Ovalado (10")

$30.00

Cake Ovalado (12")

$40.00

Cake Ovalado Chocolate (6",8",10"&12")

$5.00

Cake Dos Pisos (4"&6")

$100.00

Torre de Merengue

$30.00

Cupcakes Decorados

$1.75

Cake Dos Pisos (7"&10")

$225.00

Cake Dos Pisos (9"&12")

$300.00

Cake Tres (6",9"&12")

$450.00

Cake Redondo (4")

$12.00

Cake Redondo (8")

$30.00

Cake Redondo (10")

$40.00

Cake Redondo (12")

$60.00

Cake Corazon (6")

$15.00

Cake Corazon (8")

$25.00

Cake Corazon (10")

$30.00

Cake Corazon (12")

$50.00

Cake de Chocolate ovalos 6",8",10"&12" Extras

$5.00

Cake Dulce de leche Redondo Relleno (10"&12")

$10.00

Velas Cake

$1.50

Cake Tres Leches Redondo Relleno (10"&12)

$15.00

Delivery

$20.00

Tres Leches

$20.00

Cakes 4×8"

$120.00

Cupcake

$1.25

Tres Leches Small

$3.00

Home Made Desserts

Flan (Large)

$10.00

Flan (Small)

$2.25

Pudin de Pan

$1.75

Arroz con Leche

$2.30

Boniatillo

$2.30

Dulce de Leche

$2.30

Frutos secos

$4.00

Tocinillo Del Cielo

$2.50

Pastries

Capuchino

$1.80

Cabezote

$1.80

Marquesita de Chocolate

$1.80

Marquesita Blanca

$1.80

Marquesita Rosada

$1.80

Señorita de Dulce de Leche

$2.00

Ladrillo

$2.00

Éclair de Chocolate

$2.00

Napolitano

$2.00

Mantecado con Azucar

$1.50

Mantecado con Grajea

$1.50

Pachi

$1.30

Masareal de Guayaba

$1.50

Oreja

$1.35

Pancake (Unit)

$0.70

Pastelon Cubano de Guayaba (Quarter)

$1.30

Pastel de Carne

$1.30

Triangulo de Guayaba & Queso

$1.35

Pastelon Cubano de Guayaba (Whole)

$5.20

Bolsa de Merengues

$3.50

Coquitos y/o Cremitas

$1.00

Dulces Varios

$3.00

Eclair Dulce de Leche

$2.25

Empanada De Piña

$1.30

Merengue Unidad

Breads, Donuts, Crackers & Cookies

Sponge Rusk

$3.50

Lady Finger (10 units)

$2.50

Cup Cakes (5 units)

$3.50

Palitroques (9 units)

$2.75

Galletas Cubanas (10 units)

$2.75

Pan de Media Noche (4 units)

$2.65

Pan de Ajo con Mantequilla

$1.50

Whole Wheat Roll

$1.00

Regular Roll

$0.50

Pan de Maiz

$1.30

Pan de Gloria

$2.00

Pan de Manteca

$2.00

Croissant

$1.30

Panecillo con Queso

$1.50

Conchas

$1.10

Donut Cubierta de Azucar

$1.15

Donut Cubierta de Chocolate

$1.15

Donut Rellena de Crema

$1.25

Pan de Ajo Plain

$0.60

Extra Mantequilla

$0.30

Pan Sin Mantequilla

$1.00

Cebolla

$0.50

Lechuga

$0.50

Pan de Manteca con Mantequilla

$4.50

Rolito con Mantequilla

$1.30

Rolito Cream Cheese

Pan Cream Cheese

Gathering

Croqueta (25 units)

$12.00

Pastelitos de Guayaba (25 units)

$14.00

Pan de Bocadito (25 units)

$15.00

Pasta de Bocadito (1 lb)

$12.00

Pasta de Bocadito (1/2 lb)

$6.00

Ensalada Fria

$3.50

Pastelitos de Carne (25 Units)

$15.00

Pan de Bocadito Plain

$12.00

Adicional

Cangrejitos de Jamon (25 units)

$13.00

Cangrejitos de Queso (25 units)

$13.00

Pastelitos de Carne (25 units)

$13.00

Pastelitos de Guayaba (25 units)

$13.00

Pernil Asado (Large)

Pernil Asado (Small)

$5.50

Pavo Asado (Large)

Pavo Asado (Small)

Shakes / Smoothies

Mango

$5.00

Mora

$5.00

Mamey

$5.00

Maracuya

$5.00

Guanabana

$5.00

Fresa

$5.00

Banana

$5.00

Trigo

$5.00

Papaya

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Shakes & Smoothies (Water)

$4.50

Ice Late

$3.75

Ice Coffe

$3.50

Hot Beverages

Cafe Con Leche (Small)

$1.80

Cafe Con Leche(mediano)

$2.55

Cafe Con Leche (Large)

$3.30

Expreso

$1.25

Cortadito

$1.25

American (Coffe) Small

$1.05

American Coffe (Medium)

$1.55

Coffe Con Leche (Large)

$2.05

Doble Expreso

$2.50

Doble Cortadito

$2.50

Chocolate (Small)

$1.80

Chocolate (Medium)

$2.55

Chocolate (Large)

$3.30

Cortadito Con canela Y vainilla

$1.50

Decaffeinated Small with Milk

$1.80

Te en Agua (Small)

$1.00

Te With Milk (medium)

$2.55

Te With Milk (large)

$3.30

Decaffeinated With Milk (medium)

$2.55

Decaffeinated (Large) With Milk

$3.30

Te With Milk (Small)

$1.80

Te Agua (Medium)

$1.55

Te Agua (Grande)

$2.00

Capuchino (Medium)

$2.75

Capuchino (Large)

$3.50

Chocolate Small En Agua

$1.50

Chocolate en Àgua Medium

$2.25

Chocolate En Agua Grande

$3.00

Leche Small

$1.00

Leche Medium

$1.50

Leche Grande

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Cold Beverages

Sodas No Regulares

$1.50

Iron Beer

$1.50

Vaso de Leche

$1.00

Regular Sodas

$1.00

Water (large)

$1.25

Water (small)

$0.50

Nestle Milk

$2.30

Vaso de Agua

$1.00

Jugos Tropicanas (large)

$2.50

Jugos Tropicana (small)

$1.75

Snapple

$1.50

Agua De Coco 11.8

$2.00

Malta Large

$1.25

Malta Small

$1.00

Goya Juice

$1.30

Milk (Gallon)

$5.25

Red Bull (12 OZ)

$2.50

Red Bull (16 OZ)

$3.00

Red Bull (8 OZ)

$2.00

Gatorade

$1.75

Snapple 20oz

$2.00

Tropicana Juice 10 OZ

$1.75

Vaso De Hielo

$1.00

Bolsa Grande 18*7*19 $ 0.60

Bolsas Grandes

$0.60

Vaso

$0.60

Bolsa Mediana 12*9*15 $ 0.40

Bolsas Medianas

$0.50

Bolsa Pequeña 10*5*13 $ 0.30

Bolsas Pequeñas

$0.25

Containers

Containers

$1.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6132 Bergenline Ave, West New York, NJ 07093

Directions

Gallery
El Fenix Bakery - 2nd Location image

