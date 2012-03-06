Restaurant header imageView gallery

GP's Restaurant - Guttenberg

323 Reviews

$$

24 69th St

Guttenberg, NJ 07093

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Marsala
Eggplant Parmigiana

Tonight’s Specials

Crispy Salmon Piccata

$29.00

Veal Cutlet With Arugula Salad

$36.00

Roasted Chicken Breast Special

$27.50

White Bean And Caserole

$8.00

Chicken Scampi w Artichokes

$26.50

Grilled Shrimp A La Toscana

$29.00

Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$24.00

Wines To Go

BTL Chardonnay Nicolas

$38.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Alverdi

$34.00

BTL Super Tuscan Dogajolo

$34.00

BTL Sauv. Kim Crawford Special Edition

$36.00

BTL Pinot Noir Frontera

$20.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Marinara

$11.00

Clams Oreganate

$12.00

GP's Meatballs

$13.00

1/2 Meatballs (ONE)

$7.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi App

$15.00

Garlic Br. Cheese

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Mussels Marinara

$14.00

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

GP's Classics

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

Lightly Breaded Eggplant stacked with Melted Mozzarella & Romano Cheese Marinara Sauce and your choice of Pasta

Sausage Giambotta

$23.00

Chicken Rollatini

$26.00

Stuffed Chicken Breast with, Prosciutto & Mozzarella. White Wine & Mushroom Sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$36.00

Prosciutto, Spinach, Mushrooms & Marsala Wine...It's Delicious!!! GP

Chicken Scarpairella

$26.00

Lasagna

$23.00

GP's Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Gnocchi

$20.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$20.00

Cappellini Ricotta

$21.00

Cappellini

$20.00

Penne Vodka

$20.00

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$25.00

Chicken

Chicken Cacciatore

$24.00

Chicken Francese

$24.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Chicken Wine & Mush

$24.00

Grilled Chicken Entree

$24.00

Pork Chop

Pork Chop Cherry Peppers

$36.00

Pork Chop Giambotta

$36.00

Pork Chop Pizzaiola

$36.00

Pork Chop Plain

$36.00

Shrimp

Shrimp Fra Diavola

$28.00

Shrimp Francese

$28.00

Shrimp Marinara

$28.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Sea Bass

Sea Bass Francese

$26.00

Sea Bass grilled

$26.00

Sea Bass Medierranean

$26.00

Sea Bass Oreganata W/ Broccoli

$26.00

Sea Bass Piccata

$26.00

Veal

Veal Francese

$34.00

Veal Marsala

$34.00

Veal Milanese

$34.00

Veal Parmigiana

$34.00

Veal Picatta

$34.00

Steak/Burger

Steak Plain

$42.00

Steak Cherry Peppers

$42.00

Steak Giambotta

$42.00

Steak Mush & Onion

$42.00

Steak Pizzaiola

$42.00

Side Veggie/Pasta

Side Spinach

$8.00

Giambotta Side

$8.00

Side Pasta

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$8.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Tartufo

$8.00

Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Ball dipped in Dark Chocolate

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

24 69th St, Guttenberg, NJ 07093

Directions

