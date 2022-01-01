Deep South Taco

- /
BURRITOS • TACOS
1701 Hertel Avenue • $$
Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Popular Items
|Taco de Pescado (f)
|$7.00
Our Grilled Pescado Taco is given a healthy dose of our spicy fish seasoning and grilled to perfection. Our hearty Crispy Pescado Taco is given a dusting of salt and pepper, dunked in Dos Equis Amber Beer Batter and crisped to a delicious golden brown. Both tacos are served on our house-made corn tortillas and given a healthy portion of our delicious, savoy Chipotle Mayo. Both Crispy and Grilled Pescado Tacos are dressed with a generous portion of fresh cabbage slaw, mixed with crisp shaved red onion, sprinkled with salt and pepper, tossed in our Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette finally topped with cilantro, radish and garnished with a lime wedge.
LSS - The Crispy Pescado taco is contains gluten and cannot be amended to be without.
|Taco Carne Asada (c)
|$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
|Taco de Baja Shrimp (f)
|$7.00
Grilled Shrimp pieces (from Guatemala) dusted in our House-Made Mexican Rub (Chili powder, Chipotle Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Salt & Pepper) then added to a tortilla with:
Avocado-Crema, Grilled White Onion, Austin Salsa, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime Radish and a splash of Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
|Guacamole Classic
|$10.00
Our guacamole is comprised of fresh avocados, lime juice, diced fresh tomatoes, diced fresh jalapeños, diced white onion and cilantro. It's garnished with sliced radish, Pepitos, cotija cheese and cilantro.
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
|Nacho Libre Platter
|$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
|Taco Pollo Pibil (c)
|$5.00
Chicken thighs are marinated for over 24 hours in our special chicken marinade, which contains achiote paste and habanero, which lends to its spiciness. The Pollo is then prepared in a very Old World way, steamed in banana leaves. This spicy chicken is then topped with pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and lime wedge garnish.
|Taco de Carnitas (c)
|$5.00
We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.
|Taco al Pastor (c)
|$6.00
We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.
|Taco Pollo Verde (c)
|$5.00
Pollo(or chicken) breast is slow roasted in our delectable New Mexican Green Chile sauce. Though, Chile is in the name, it is mild in flavor and a great option for a guest looking for a less spicy option. This saucy taco is then topped with Queso Fresco, diced white onion, cilantro, radish, and of course, a lime garnish.
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout
Location
1701 Hertel Avenue
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
