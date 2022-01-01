Go
Toast

Deli Bean Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

266 E Main St • $

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Wrap$5.79
spinach, olive blend, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, hummus spread on a tomato wrap
Mozzarella Avocado Melt$5.99
pesto mayo, tomato, avocado, and fresh mozzarella
Cookies$0.79
French Dip$6.59
oven roasted beef, provolone, au jus
Cuban wrap$6.49
marinated pork, banana peppers, pickle, tomato, mango habanero sauce and pepper jack cheese
Half Fat Jack w\\side$4.20
Chips
Pork Carnita & Chips$6.29
marinated roast pork, spicy chipotle-mayo, tomato and pepper jack cheese
Mexican Salad$5.99
romaine, tossed in our special dressing, black olives, tomatoes, green onions, co jack cheese served with chips, salsa, and sour cream
BLT Club$6.09
BLT with turkey and sprouts
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Fast Service
Catering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

266 E Main St

Reedsburg WI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sand Trap Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spring Brook Resort

No reviews yet

Stay safe, stay Spring Brook!

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ravina Bay Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston