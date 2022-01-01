Go
Denver Milk Market

A unique concierge service allows diners to place an order online and pick it up at a dedicated counter. The service spans all venues—you can order from various concepts in one order and pickup with ease.

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

1800 Wazee Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)

Popular Items

The Lou's Plus$8.25
Fried Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Rooster Sauce
The Lou's$7.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating

Location

1800 Wazee Street

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

