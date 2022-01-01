Denver Milk Market
A unique concierge service allows diners to place an order online and pick it up at a dedicated counter. The service spans all venues—you can order from various concepts in one order and pickup with ease.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
1800 Wazee Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1800 Wazee Street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Brass Tacks
Welcome to Brass Tacks, we serve food, drinks and good times.
Sunday Vinyl
Sunday Vinyl is a lively European inspired wine bar featuring a full menu and curated vinyl.
Mercantile Dining and Provision
Located in Union Station, the hip, high-energy space features a wine library, artisanal market, barista bar, and patio seating. Mercantile dining & provision dishes out New American fare, plus craft beer and cocktails.
Menya #2
Come in and enjoy!