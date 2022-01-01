DIME STORE
Detroit's Best All-Day Brunch
719 GRISWOLD ST Suite 180
Popular Items
Location
719 GRISWOLD ST Suite 180
DETROIT MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Incognidough
Come in and enjoy!
Madcap Coffee
Thank you for ordering online! Your order will be at our pickup window. Your name will be on the receipt and next to your order. Thank you so much for your business! We'll text you when your order is ready!!
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
Located in the heart of downtown Detroit, we feature a menu with authentic New York pizza and a selection of starters, salads, classic features alongside a full beer, wine and cocktail offering.
Sterling Services
Come in and enjoy!