DIME STORE

Detroit's Best All-Day Brunch

719 GRISWOLD ST Suite 180

Popular Items

Brioche French Toast
Served with 100% pure Maple syrup.
Veggie Hash$13.00
Portabella, onion, bell pepper, tomato, crispy leeks, crema & house breakfast potatoes topped with two over easy eggs; served with English muffin.
Build Your Own Omelette$10.00
Build your own omelette. Served with house breakfast potatoes & choice of toast (white, multigrain or rye) or English muffin.
Side/Bacon$3.50
Peach Cobbler French Toast$12.50
Brioche French toast, peach compote, shortbread crumble, whipped cream.
Duck Bop Hash$14.50
House-confit duck leg, Korean BBQ sauce, spinach, onion, pickled veggies, Sriracha & house breakfast potatoes topped with two over easy eggs; served with English muffin.
Bacon Avo Omelette$14.00
Dearborn bacon, avocado, tomato, white cheddar. Served with house breakfast potatoes & choice of toast (white, multigrain or rye) or English muffin.
Cold-Smoked Salmon Benny$15.00
Chive cream cheese, onion, arugula, capers, two poached eggs & hollandaise on English muffin. Served with choice of house breakfast potatoes, side salad or fresh fruit.
Housemade Sausage Hash$13.50
Bell pepper, onion, avocado, crema, spicy ketchup & house breakfast potatoes topped with two over easy eggs; served with English muffin.
Cheesesteak Sandwich$15.00
Shaved ribeye, portabella, onion, American cheese on hoagie roll. Served with choice of house fries, side salad or fresh fruit.

719 GRISWOLD ST Suite 180

DETROIT MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Incognidough

Madcap Coffee

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

Located in the heart of downtown Detroit, we feature a menu with authentic New York pizza and a selection of starters, salads, classic features alongside a full beer, wine and cocktail offering.

Sterling Services

