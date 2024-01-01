Go
Banner picView gallery

District Ramen -

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

47 Lander Street

Newburgh, NY 12550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

47 Lander Street, Newburgh NY 12550

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Downstate Kitchen and Coffee - 47 Lander St commercial B
orange starNo Reviews
47 Lander St commercial B Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
SUNY Orange Cafe- Newburgh - 1 Washington center
orange starNo Reviews
1 Washington center Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
The Wherehouse - 119 Liberty St
orange starNo Reviews
119 Liberty St Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
Jet Set
orange starNo Reviews
50 Front Street Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pitti - 40 Front st
orange starNo Reviews
40 Front st Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
Beso Taco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
120 Front Street Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newburgh

Il Cenacolo
orange star4.0 • 263
228 S Plank rd Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Newburgh

Beacon

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Highland

No reviews yet

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

District Ramen -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston