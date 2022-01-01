Go
Dudek's Hot Stone Pub

We are a family friendly bar and grill that focuses on always using the freshest ingredients including our homemade bread, pizza crusts, sauces and more!

PIZZA

707 Angle St • $$

Avg 4.4 (238 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
5 LIGHTLY BREADED HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA STICKS
12 Wings$11.45
12 WINGS TOSSED IN TWO OF YOUR FAVORITE SAUCES.
NOT AVAILABLE FRIDAYS AFTER 4
French Fries$2.95
THIN CUT FRY WITH A LIGHT CRUNCH COATING
Chicken Strips Basket$7.00
5 Chicken Tenders
15" Pizza$11.50
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. CHEESE IS INCLUDED.
Boneless Wings$10.00
12 BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST NUGGESTS TOSSED IN TWO OF YOUR FAVORITE WING SAUCES
NOT AVAILABLE FRIDAYS AFTER 4
Jalapeno Popper$5.75
7 JALAPENO POPPERS
10" Pizza$7.95
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. CHEESE IS INCLUDED.
Cod$14.95
BAKED OR DEEP FRIED COD SERVED WITH A SIDE SALAD, HOMEMADE COLESLAW, BAKED BEANS, RYE BREAD AND A CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, WAFFLE FRIES, POTATO WEDGES, OR SWEET POTATO FRIES
Cheese Bread$8.95
HOMEMADE ITALIAN BREAD TOPPED WITH GARLIC BUTTER AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

707 Angle St

Crivitz WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
