Go
Toast

El Nopalito

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

47 Kings Hwy E, • $$

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)

Popular Items

Tostadas$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

47 Kings Hwy E,

Haddonfield NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Verona Ristorante

No reviews yet

Verona Ristorante Italiano, a new BYOB restaurant in Downtown Haddonfield New Jersey, bringing modern renditions of classic Southern Italian and Sicilian cuisine. The establishment will offer brunch and dinner 7 days a week. The second floor will serve as a special events or conference room. Under the culinary direction of Chef Arthur, a Le Cordon Bleu Graduate, the establishment brings the love of food and people.

Mia's Meals Falafel Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Animo Juice and Burrito Bar

No reviews yet

Live Well.
Eat Well.

Valente's Cucina

No reviews yet

Valente’s Cucina is a boutique restaurant featuring Abruzzese-inspired small plates with a modern twist and wine pairings.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston