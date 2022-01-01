Go
eShin Noodle Bar

Thank you for visiting eShin Noodle Bar, our new city-style ramen and small plates eatery. Our two chefs, after years of training at Michelin-starred NYC restaurants, have made the permanent move to Long Island post-COVID. We aim to set the standard in North Shore Long Island for your ramen experience. Each ingredient of each recipe is carefully considered for consistent freshness. Each day requires attention to detail and  “wholehearted” effort and caring, for which there is no substitute. We hope you will find our decor fresh and inviting & our service warm and friendly.

1113 N Country Rd #3E

Popular Items

Toro Buns (4)$16.00
bluefin fatty tuna tartare, crispy bun, sesame, black tobiko caviar, nori soy
Chicken Wings (5)$12.00
48 hour brine, buttermilk batter fried, umami powder, aioli dipping
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Kishu Han Japanese plum sauce, black edamame pesto, fine herbs
Pork Buns (2)$11.00
toumorokoshi pork belly, cucumber, jalapeno, macadamia nut, sesame, scallion, miso hoisin.
Shiro Tonkotsu$16.00
10 hour savory pork broth, toumorokoshi pork belly, enoki, bean sprout, daikon, shiso, scallion & onion
Tan Tan$15.00
vegetarian & no broth tomato dashi, mushroom, cucumber, cauliflower, sesame, macadamia nut, spicy sichuan peppercorns
Vegetarian Buns (2)$9.00
marinated tofu, egg salad, pickled cucumber, macadamia nut, sesame, scallion and chili sauce
Aka Tonkotsu$16.00
10 hour spicy miso pork broth. toumorokoshi pork belly, bean sprout, kikurage, shiso, pickled jalapeno & scallion
Mu$16.00
10 hour savory beef broth, wagyu brisket, bean sprout, kikurage, pickled Napa, scallion & garlic
Tori Dashi$15.00
Chicken dashi broth, confit chicken, cucumber, onion, jalapeno & herbs
Location

Stony Brook NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
