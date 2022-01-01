Go
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers

Fatboy's is a small burger joint, where we use 100% vegan products in our food. Follow our Instagram @fatboysveganburgers to learn more about us and our specials

537 Nostrand Ave

Popular Items

Spicy NUGGS$4.00
5 pc. Spicy Simulate NUGGs, with Fatboy's seasoning and your choice of sauce
Beyond Tenders$7.50
3 pc Beyond Tenders, with your choice of dipping sauce
Petite Patty$8.00
1 plant based patty with a slice of violife cheese ***SPICY***
Fatty Tots$4.35
seasoned tater tots
Fatty Patty$12.00
2 plant base patty with a slice of violife cheese ***SPICY***
"Messy Tots"$7.75
poutine tater tots topped sith mushroom gravy and violife mozzarella cheese
Food Allergy Awareness: Gluten and Soy
Vegan Hajji$10.00
Chopped Cheese with house vegan cheese sauce ***SPICY***
Food Allergy Awareness: Almonds
Fat-Dave's BLT$11.50
Your choice of Burger Patty, two pieces of Hooray Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sriracha, Fatboy's Sauce, Sweet Baby Ray's Golden BBQ Sauce, Served between two slices of Dave's Killer Bread Good Seed
Cassava Fries$4.50
Cassava Fries (Yuca Fries) served with a side of Deuce-sauce
Food Allergy Awareness: Gluten and Soy
"Thotty Tots"$8.25
loaded tater tots topped with vegan cheese sauce and your choice of plant based meat ***Spicy***
Food Allergy Awareness: Almonds
Location

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
