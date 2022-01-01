Go
Fhima's

A modern take on French Mediterranean cuisine using the highest quality ingredients in partnership with Minnesota and local farmers

40 S 7th St #124

Popular Items

Popular Items

Mussels$18.00
Shallots, Herbs De Provence, Champagne crème fraîche
Wagyu Frites$45.00
(6oz) Pommes frites
Pommes Frites$9.00
Lamb Cigars$22.00
Phyllo-wrapped Moroccan ground Lamb with toasted powdered Almonds, Harissa Aioli
Israeli Tomato Cucumber Salad$11.00
Opera Cake$11.00
Paris Brest$10.00
Fraisier$9.00
Lion's Mane Steak (Vegan)$26.00
Salmon and Chickpeas$32.00
40 S 7th St #124

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
