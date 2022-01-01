Go
Fiasco

Italian Take Away and Bottle Shop

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH

Popular Items

MARGHERITA PIZZA$17.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
FRIED CHICKEN PARMESAN$22.00
tomato sauce, provolone, parmesan, linguine
CHOPPED SALAD$16.00
romaine, radicchio, salami, provolone, olives, red onion, chickpea, pepperoncini, tomato, oregano vinaigrette
PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
LIV & BUDDY$19.00
pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, tomato sauce
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE$23.00
fennel, parmesan
CHUNKY AVOCADO SALAD$16.00
frisée, crispy quinoa, shallot, basil, cucumber, pepitas, champagne vinaigrette
FUSILLI ALLA VODKA$20.00
asparagus, chile flake, garlic, shallot, parmigiano-reggiano
CHEESY BREAD$12.00
marinara
GEM LETTUCE SALAD$14.00
everything spiced breadcrumbs, parmigiano-reggiano, black pepper buttermilk dressing
Location

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH

SEATTLE WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
