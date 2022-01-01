Go
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller

Our cuisine is influenced by global flavors and techniques used within various cultures. We use heirloom grains with each rice telling a unique story of how it arrived to this country and into your bowl. All rice is freshly milled, unbleached and not enriched. Our rice bowls are paired with ethically sourced vegetables and proteins creating a flavorful experience that tastes good and is good for you!

30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie Bowl$9.99
Steamed Broccoli, Jollof Basmati Rice, Wok Veggies, Vegan Coconut Yogurt, Sweet Plantains, Golden Raisins, Fresno Chilis
Salmon Bowl$12.99
Steamed Salmon, Pineapple Black Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, Legendary Piri-Piri Sauce, Edamame, Scallions
YUCCA CHIPS$3.50
Fried Chicken Bowl$10.99
Hand-Battered Chicken Breast, Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, New Jack City BBQ Sauce, Edamame, Scallions
Crispy Fish Bowl$11.99
Cornmeal-Crusted Cod, Cilantro-Lime Rice, Wok Veggies, Tartar Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
Shrimp Bowl$11.99
Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Coconut Sticky Rice, Wok Veggies, Green Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut
City Cobb Salad$9.95
Boston Bibb Lettuce, Edamame, Carrots, Red onions, Cassava Crisp Rice, Burrata Cheese, Avocado Cilantro Dressing
Crab Pockets$6.95
Blue Crab, Garlic Herbed Cream Cheese, Sweet and Sour Sauce
Braised Beef Bowl$11.49
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Fresno Chilis, Scallions
See full menu

Location

NY NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

