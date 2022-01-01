Go
Toast

KOSHER DELUXE

GLATT KOSHER

10 West 46TH ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SODA CAN
SHAWARMA
Exceptionally juicy thinly cut slices of dark meat chicken stacked in a cone-like shape, roasted on a slowly turning vertical rotisserie-- on your choice of a pita, baguette, laffa, or plate.
CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD$7.95
We understand that everyone’s taste buds and dietary needs are different-- so design your own salad and get just what you love!
SHAWARMA KETO BOWL$15.95
Hot juicy shawarma and our homemade creamy hummus with your choice of three salads from the Mediterranean bar.
HOUSE TURKEY
Juicy deli oven roasted turkey available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Turkey Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Turkey Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
3 FALAFEL BALLS$1.00
BURGER DELUXE$12.95
Juicy 4 oz. beef patty, big and fresh.
Lettuce, pickles, onion, and ketchup on a sesame bun.
EGG ROLL$6.95
Large fried savory roll filled with cabbage, carrots and chicken.
Covered with a thick crispy wrapper dipped in egg for richness.
FRENCH FRIES$5.95
Hand cut potatoes fried to perfection served crispy and delicious.
PASTRAMI
Delightful and hot sliced pastrami available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Pastrami Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Pastrami Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
See full menu

Location

10 West 46TH ST

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quality Bistro

No reviews yet

Quality Bistro, a bustling, steak-centric brasserie in midtown Manhattan, offers contemporary takes on bistro classics in a whimsical space.

FIG & OLIVE

No reviews yet

Our Fifth Avenue location is comprised of two sprawling floors. Downstairs, the scene-stealing, long, white, marble bar invites you inside where guests can relax with one of our signature cocktails, such as the Cucumber Cosmo. Upstairs, two spacious dining rooms can each host an event from 40-80, or combine them both for a private dinner for 120. The windows that overlook the shops and buildings below also can be opened to take advantage of warm weather.

Mozzarella & Vino

No reviews yet

Viva la mozzarella!

Twentyonegrains

No reviews yet

We’re devoted to promoting organic farming products, healthy eating, and the rediscovery of alternative grains largely ignored by Western palates.
Our Restaurants offer a 100% naturally gluten-free menu to promote a health-conscious lifestyle, for consumers that are looking for a more holistic food experience, innovative ingredients and a high nutritional profile.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston