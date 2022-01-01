Go
Mediterranean
French
FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St

New York, NY 10022

Popular Items

Little Gem Salad*$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
Sud & Soleil$21.00
Haricots Verts, Shaved Fennel & Castelfranco, Olive Tapenade, Fresh Heart of Palm, Gorgonzola Cheese, Figs & Candied Pecan.
Choice of 6 Crostini$32.00
Frisée Salad$21.00
Roasted Asparagus & Wild Mushrooms, Flavored Goat Cheese, Soft-Boiled Egg, Croutons, Sherry Vinaigrette.
F&O Burger$30.00
Brandy Caramelized Onions, Applewood Bacon, Gruyère Cheese, Grainy Mustard Sauce, Rosemary Parmesan Fries.
Atlantic Salmon$37.00
Harissa Marinated, Eggplant & Red Pepper Bayaldi, Crispy Chickpeas, Cerignola Olive, Whipped Herb Feta.
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm

10 E 52nd St, New York NY 10022

La Esquina - Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Please call us at: 646-613-7100 ext: 2

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butter - Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quality Meats New York

No reviews yet

Quality Meats features modern interpretations of familiar dishes and flavor combinations, resulting in unique tastes, innovative presentations, and a distinctive Quality Meats style.

