Go
Banner picView gallery

Firehouse Subs - Palatka

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

506 North State Road 19

Palatka, FL 32177

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

506 North State Road 19, Palatka FL 32177

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Palatka
orange starNo Reviews
314 FL-19 Palatka, FL 32177
View restaurantnext
Steamboat Willies Gastro Pub - 309 St Johns Ave
orange starNo Reviews
309 St Johns Ave Palatka, FL 32177
View restaurantnext
Velchoff's Corner - 105 N. Second St. Palatka ,Florida. On the corner of 2nd Street and St.Johns Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
105 N 2nd Street, Suite D Palatka, FL 32177
View restaurantnext
Shrimp R Us & More - 765 3rd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
765 3rd Avenue Welaka, FL 32193
View restaurantnext
Renegades on the River
orange starNo Reviews
1171 Co Rd 309 Crescent City, FL 32112
View restaurantnext
Idle Awhile Resort
orange starNo Reviews
120 Georgetown Landing Road Georgetown, FL 32139
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Palatka

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Palm Coast

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Flagler Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (40 restaurants)

Ormond Beach

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Firehouse Subs - Palatka

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston