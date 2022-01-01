First National Taphouse
Open today 11:30 AM - 12:00 AM
56 Reviews
$$
51 W Broadway
Eugene, OR 97401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
51 W Broadway, Eugene OR 97401
Nearby restaurants
Claim 52 Kitchen
To-go Menu for locally-sourced freshly prepared food & hand-crafted beer!
Voodoo Doughnut
Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.
Sizzle Pie
For immediate help regarding your order, please call the shop at (541) 683-7437
For general questions and feedback, please email CustomerService@SizzlePie.com. For general information, please visit us at SizzlePie.com
Killer Burger
Located right in the heart of the downtown walking district. We've embraced the city’s fun-loving vibe with a FULL BAR, including beer on tap. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with crispy French fries and bacon.