Breakfast & Brunch

The Original Pancake House - Eugene, OR

1,527 Reviews

$$

782 East Broadway

Eugene, OR 97401

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Pancakes as you like them! Established in Eugene Since 1965 We work hard to maintain the same recipes and quality from 50 years ago ~ We make our Pancake batters, Homemade Hash , Granola, from scratch and even squeeze the OJ by hand daily.

782 East Broadway, Eugene, OR 97401

