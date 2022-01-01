Breakfast & Brunch
The Original Pancake House - Eugene, OR
1,527 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pancakes as you like them! Established in Eugene Since 1965 We work hard to maintain the same recipes and quality from 50 years ago ~ We make our Pancake batters, Homemade Hash , Granola, from scratch and even squeeze the OJ by hand daily.
Location
782 East Broadway, Eugene, OR 97401
Gallery