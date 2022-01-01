Eugene breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Eugene
CREPES • WAFFLES
The Original Pancake House
782 East Broadway, Eugene
|Popular items
|❣️Chocolate Chip Pancakes ( 6 )
|$11.00
Ghiradeli chocolate chips melted in the center of our wonderful buttermilk pancakes. Served with fresh whipped butter. 6 cakes
|Orange Juice , Freshly Squeezed 12 oz
|$6.25
We Squeeze this Daily by hand... this is absolutely fabulous.. !
|Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes ( 6 Cakes)
|$10.50
6 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Choose add ons , and make your own. !
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Agate Alley Bistro
1461 E 19th Ave, Eugene
|Popular items
|Kid's Corny Dog
|$5.50
Honey whole grain battered chicken hot dog, fried to a golden brown and served with skinny fries.
|Tony's a Turkey
|$16.00
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry relish, melted brie, red onion, arugula, kaiser bun.
|NW Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Elbow noodles, caramelized sweet onions, five cheeses. Add Chicken or Smoked Salmon 4
Glenwood Restaurant
2588 Willamette St., Eugene
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
Toasted English muffin with thinly sliced ham or sautéed fresh mushrooms or salmon, topped with hollandaise
|Green Takeaway Family Dinner
|$18.00
Available for pick-up every weekday between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm.
|Red Takeaway Family Dinner
|$18.00
Available for pick-up between 4:30 and 6:00 every weekday.