Eugene breakfast spots you'll love

The Original Pancake House image

CREPES • WAFFLES

The Original Pancake House

782 East Broadway, Eugene

Avg 4.5 (1527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
❣️Chocolate Chip Pancakes ( 6 )$11.00
Ghiradeli chocolate chips melted in the center of our wonderful buttermilk pancakes. Served with fresh whipped butter. 6 cakes
Orange Juice , Freshly Squeezed 12 oz$6.25
We Squeeze this Daily by hand... this is absolutely fabulous.. !
Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes ( 6 Cakes)$10.50
6 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Choose add ons , and make your own. !
More about The Original Pancake House
Agate Alley Bistro image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Agate Alley Bistro

1461 E 19th Ave, Eugene

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Corny Dog$5.50
Honey whole grain battered chicken hot dog, fried to a golden brown and served with skinny fries.
Tony's a Turkey$16.00
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry relish, melted brie, red onion, arugula, kaiser bun.
NW Mac & Cheese$12.00
Elbow noodles, caramelized sweet onions, five cheeses. Add Chicken or Smoked Salmon 4
More about Agate Alley Bistro
Glenwood Restaurant image

 

Glenwood Restaurant

2588 Willamette St., Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$14.00
Toasted English muffin with thinly sliced ham or sautéed fresh mushrooms or salmon, topped with hollandaise
Green Takeaway Family Dinner$18.00
Available for pick-up every weekday between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm.
Red Takeaway Family Dinner$18.00
Available for pick-up between 4:30 and 6:00 every weekday.
More about Glenwood Restaurant

