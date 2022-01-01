Go
Flamingo Deck

Located in the PB Promenade at 4110 Mission Blvd, Flamingo Deck is a New American Restaurant & Bar with an Italian twist.
A beach resort with a lounge atmosphere on Mission Blvd, Flamingo Deck’s exquisite decor and ambience will play host to great brunch weekends and fun nightlife in Pacific Beach.

4110 Mission Blvd

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$16.00
Italian Ham, Arugula, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Onion
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
Pork Ragu, Basil, Parmasean Cheese, Thick Cut Spaghetti
Spicy Salami Pizza$15.00
Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey
Caesar Salad$13.00
Anchovies, Little Gem, Sour Dough Croutons, Poached Eggs, Parmesan
Margarita Pizza$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Truffle Pasta$21.00
Porcini Mushrooms, Truffle Butter, Soft Herbs, Creme Fraiche
Queso Blanco Dip$9.95
Wild Mushroom Pizza$14.00
Taleggio Cheese, Porcini, Caramelize Onions, Parsley
Carne Asada Nachos$15.95
Location

4110 Mission Blvd

SAN DIEGO CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
