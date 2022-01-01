Foxtail Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
3224 SR 44
Location
3224 SR 44
Mount Dora FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fifth Avenue Streatery
Come in and enjoy!
W A V E - Asian Bistro & Sushi
We've brought Sushi Donuts, Sushi Burgers, and Sushi Tacos to Central Florida and are proud to offer the "Sushi Crunch Wrap" among our creations. We also serve savory Rice and Noodle Bowls, Bao Buns, and a variety of Signature Sushi Creations. Come experience the new "WAVE" of Asian Dining in Historic Downtown Mount Dora!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Amvets Post 1992
Place to eat, drink, and play games such as Texas HoldEm, Bingo, and raffles. Proceeds benefit local veterans and families in need.