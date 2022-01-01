Go
Friedmans - Edison Hotel

Come in and enjoy!

228 West 47 Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Herb Fries$10.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, spicy honey mustard, fries
Lemonade$5.00
BLAT$17.00
bacon, bib lettuce, avocado, tomatos, sourdough bread.
Chicken Swisswich$20.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Vegetable Potstickers$13.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
Grilled Cheese$21.00
Aged cheddar, gruyere, on challah bread. Served with homemade tomato soup and vinegar chips.
Friedmans Burger$22.00
All natural angus beef and herb fries.
Mac N' Cheese$9.00
Diet Coke Can$2.50
Location

228 West 47 Street

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
