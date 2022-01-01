12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.
2509 12th Ave S
Popular Items
Location
2509 12th Ave S
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ladybird Taco
A fast-casual restaurant located in Nashville, TN specializing in breakfast and lunch tacos. Modeled after the taco scene in Austin, Ladybird serves house-made tortillas, queso, and salsa from fresh ingredients, alongside full barista service all day.
The Cookery
The Cookery is a nonprofit restaurant, cafe, caterer, and event space that trains formerly homeless men in the Culinary Arts to prepare them for employment in Nashville's food industry.
Locust
Locust aims to be a fun and easygoing hangout centered around dumplings, hand-cut noodles, and shaved ice.
The brainchild of former The Catbird Seat Chef Trevor Moran, Locust fits the approachable nature of the 12South neighborhood it's nestled in. Come by, eat some dumplings, drink some highballs, and enjoy your time with us.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!