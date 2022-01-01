Go
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.

2509 12th Ave S

Popular Items

Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
Royale Sandwich$10.00
Smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on multigrain. {+bacon $3}
Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
Farm Breakfast$11.00
2 KY Farm Fresh eggs cooked to order, Broadbent bacon or pork sausage, herb-roasted red potatoes, orange wedges, and toast.
Turtle Latte
espresso, steamed milk, caramel, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey pecan syrup
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Latte
espresso with steamed milk
Bourbon Butterscotch Latte
Espresso + steamed milk + house-made bourbon butterscotch sauce.
Location

2509 12th Ave S

Nashville TN

Sunday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:30 pm
